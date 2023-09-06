Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy stood on the southern sideline of Boone Pickens Stadium and watched as defensive end Nathan Latu did exactly as he’s done countless times before.
In the thick of the Cowboys’ underwhelming Week 1 win over Central Arkansas, Latu got beat at the line of scrimmage. Sealed. Blocked. Turned away from the ball and kept out of the action.
“He wouldn’t stop and run and chase the ball like he has to because he’s mad at himself,” Gundy said. “Well, now he has two wrongs instead of trying to make it right.”
That’s who Latu was. That’s not who he is.
The 6-foot-4, 265-pound redshirt senior didn’t stand there in the season opener Sept. 2. He stopped, ran and chased the ball. It didn’t matter that he had just been effectively removed from the direction the ball was headed.
That was the only time Latu did that. Shutting down, a previous pattern of his, never seemed to cross his mind outside of that one instance. He didn’t play like the thought was consistently present, anyway.
“Last year, I’d be overthinking about everything,” Latu said. “Now, I got my mindset locked on (the) next play. No matter what happens, you just gotta stay locked in.”
In the aftermath of the Cowboys’ 27-13 win over UCA, Latu entered a room full of reporters on the bottom floor of BPS and opened himself up for questions. It wasn’t long before he fielded one about a series of frustrations on display roughly nine months prior.
Latu was sticking up for a teammate, Mason Cobb, who had just been pushed after the whistle. He got caught in a shoving match with Wayne Morris, an offensive tackle taken by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of this year’s draft, during last season’s meeting with Bedlam rival Oklahoma.
The penalty advanced the Sooners across midfield during OSU’s eventual 28-13 loss in Norman. But Mistakes like that don’t put the team first. Latu knows that now. The Salt Lake City native heard about it when he got to the sideline that day in late November, and it’s clicked since then.
That’s the responsibility he assumed this offseason, his first as a bonafide starter along the Cowboys’ defensive front. Brock Martin isn’t here anymore. Tyler Lacy isn’t, either. Neither is Brendon Evers. Latu is thankful for everything those guys – and even their predecessors – did for him, he said, but it’s his turn.
“It really just humbles you. It makes you realize you always got something to work on.” Latu said, summing up the process of staying patient until now. “I thought I came in ready; I was far from it.”
That’s what Latu wanted to get out of this offseason. He wanted to showcase a newfound, more profound sense of maturity, and he has thus far throughout the spring, summer, fall camp and the first week of the regular season.
It all started with Latu, in some ways, putting the team at the forefront. Nobody has ever won a football game by themselves.
“I bought into the team, and I stayed more of a team player than an individual player,” he said. “It takes 11. I bought it, and it worked out in the end.”
Latu was a menace in Week 1, with Central Arkansas having little success keeping him out of the backfield. He finished the Cowboys’ 2023 debut with six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks – splitting one with linebacker Donovan Stephens to help force an eventual punt before a solo effort preventing the Bears from answering the first of OSU’s two fourth-quarter scores.
A part of Latu’s performance, Gundy said, stems from the defensive end being rather undersized at the position. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, though. Gundy has watched Latu’s speed make up for the extra pounds others might carry. When Latu stays “in his box,” Gundy said, he’s a good player.
First-year defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo sees more than that.
“He’s unblockable if he doesn’t want to be (blocked),” Nardo said. “He plays hard. He is driven. He’s a kid that you just have to understand that he wants the best for this football team, and he wants the best for us. He wants to succeed.”
The matchup with Central Arkansas was only the beginning for Latu, who’s done his fair share of waiting in the wings during the two seasons prior to this one. But he wouldn’t change a thing.
Navigating a winding road has helped Latu find the spotlight.
Perhaps more accurately, though, it found him.
“Everything I went through is for a reason. I couldn’t see it at the time,” Latu said. “At the end of the day, if I didn’t go through that I wouldn’t be the man I am today.”
