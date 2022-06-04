Oklahoma State pitcher Kelly Maxwell surveyed the diamond two batters into OSU's second Women’s College World Series game.
Kendra Falby, Florida's centerfielder and one of the fastest players in the sport, stood on second base thanks to a bunt single. Hannah Adams, Florida's second baseman, stood on first base after getting walked.
It wasn’t an ideal situation for Maxwell. It didn’t matter.
Maxwell retired the next three batters, setting the tone for a dominating performance in OSU’s 2-0 win. Working out of the first-inning jam started a streak of 15 consecutive batters retired.
Maxwell said she was battling with the umpire’s strike zone for the first two hitters of the game. Her battle with the umpire felt more competitive than her battle with the Florida offense, which was held to three hits.
“(Maxwell) is a really good pitcher, we knew that coming in,” Adams said. “She just did a really nice job of mixing her location, mixing speeds. You couldn’t really guess which pitch was coming. She just did a really nice job of mixing speeds.”
Maxwell struck out nine batters, putting her over 300 strikeouts in a season. She joins former Cowgirls Lauren Bay and Melanie Roche as the only players in the program to reach the milestone.
Maxwell pitched a complete game shutout, moving OSU one win away from a championship series appearance.
“She owns left-handed hitters and the different speeds," Florida coach Tim Walton said. "You get the hard, you’re getting the slow and you’re getting the slower.”
The matchup against No. 14 Florida brought around some familiar faces. OSU coach Kenny Gajewski coached at Florida for three seasons and OSU catcher Julia Cottrill transferred from Florida at the beginning of this year.
Cottrill, who didn’t start in OSU’s first WCWS game this season, found out she was starting a couple hours before first pitch. She said she talked to teammates about playing against former teammates.
She scored the first run of the game and drove in OSU’s other run.
“I think that just remembering at the end of the day softball doesn’t know who is playing and keeping it simple was a really big help,” Cottrill said.
