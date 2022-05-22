Kelly Maxwell had to shake up her strategy against a familiar North Texas lineup.
When the Oklahoma State softball team played in Denton, Texas, during the regular season, the Mean Green’s batters cracked the code to her rise ball, she said. To limit North Texas in the postseason, the Cowgirls’ ace needed to bewilder her opponents with something else.
In the final game of the Stillwater Regional, Maxwell gained an advantage with a pitch she had incorporated into her arsenal during the fall.
“Being able to throw my changeup today so effectively, I was able to offset them as hitters,” Maxwell said.
Maxwell’s deceptive mix of pitches kept the Mean Green from adding one run. The Cowgirls blazed past North Texas, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon at Cowgirl Stadium, emerging as the champion of the Stillwater Regional as Maxwell claimed her 10th complete-game shutout win of the season.
No. 7 OSU cruised through the regional with three straight victories to secure its status as a super regional host.
The Cowgirls, competing as the visiting team despite their higher standing, needed time to activate their bats. Through the first five innings, OSU did not score and stranded four runners on base, but Maxwell, a redshirt junior from Friendswood, Texas, kept her team from falling behind.
She threw 15 strikeouts, her highest total since she set the program’s seven-inning record with 18 against Kansas on April 15.
As the Mean Green (37-16) managed only two hits, they couldn’t stand still and hope for Maxwell to toss several balls outside the zone, either – she allowed no walks. Sixty-seven, or nearly 75%, of her 91 pitches were strikes.
With Maxwell (18-4) propping up their defensive fortress, the Cowgirls didn’t need an explosive game on offense, but someone had to break the scoreless tie.
In the sixth inning, designated player Miranda Elish accepted that responsibility.
With two outs and a full count, Elish stood at the plate as applause and “Go Miranda” chants swelled in the crowd around her. She smashed a solo home run over the right-field wall to give OSU a 1-0 lead. The ball sailed past the wooden decks in the right outfield and hopped toward the creek behind Cowgirl Stadium.
Elish, who has been unable to pitch since April 24 because of a bicep injury, has maintained her role of boosting the Cowgirls’ offense.
“I know it’s been hard, but I just kept telling her, ‘You’re a major part of this team, and we need you to be in that lineup and to be somebody that we can count on,’” coach Kenny Gajewski said. “And she’s done that.”
Elish’s “monster hit,” as Gajewski described it, would have been enough to escape the Mean Green, but the Cowgirls provided a cushion with an unearned run in the top of the seventh. Pinch hitting for Kiley Naomi, senior Morgyn Wynne drilled a grounder toward North Texas shortstop Cierra Simon, who made a fielding error.
The ball ricocheted off Simon’s glove, allowing Brianna Evans to cross home plate from second base.
Returning to the circle for the bottom of the seventh, Maxwell had no problem protecting OSU’s 2-0 lead. She struck out the side, retiring every batter swinging to seal the victory.
Maxwell also earned the win against North Texas during the regular season and threw seven strikeouts, but by her standards, she struggled, walking six and giving up four hits.
Her stats were cleaner this time. Maxwell described how her changeup elevated her game not only in the rematch with the Mean Green, but also throughout the season.
“I think it’s taken me to a whole other level,” Maxwell said. “In the past, last year and stuff, I only had like two pitches – and really, only one. So being able to have that and just to be able to change speeds against tough hitters makes my job a lot easier.”
With the one-two punch of pitchers Maxwell and Morgan Day, the Cowgirls defeated every team in the Stillwater Regional, run-ruling Fordham and pushing past Nebraska before meeting North Texas in the finals.
Clemson, OSU’s next opponent, walloped Louisiana, 8-0, in five innings to win its first regional in program history. The Cowgirls might have advanced to the super regional with a less dramatic margin of victory, but their win against North Texas showed Gajewski what his team can do when it maintains composure throughout a low-scoring matchup.
“I felt like we were in total control,” Gajewski said. “It was just a matter of time until we punched one through. … When you have Kelly going and you have these type of hitters, we’re gonna win a lot of games.”
