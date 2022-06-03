Nolan McLean rounded the bases, hopped onto home plate and joined his teammates in the dugout at his home stadium.
Two innings later, he followed the same path.
The Oklahoma State baseball team jumped into the Stillwater Regional with a 10-5 victory against Missouri State on Friday night at O’Brate Stadium, and third baseman McLean gave the Cowboys an early boost with two solo home runs.
McLean, a sophomore from Willow Springs, North Carolina, rolled into the NCAA tournament as a versatile star with All-Big 12 recognition in three categories. He’s a second-team pitcher and an honorable mention infielder, and he reached his highest level of prestige – first-team recognition – as a utility player.
McLean didn’t pitch on Friday night, but he backed up his first-team honor with dynamic offense, continuing to embrace his role as a member of OSU’s power-hitting corps. With his first RBI against the Bears, he claimed the sole spot atop the Cowboys’ home-run leaderboard, breaking his tie with left fielder Jake Thompson. McLean’s second homer, a moonshot to left field, brought his season total to 16.
He might have dazzled the crowd when he launched the ball out of the park, but designated hitter Griffin Doersching wasn’t surprised as he watched from the dugout. Doersching – who brought his own strength to the plate when he obliterated a two-RBI double down the left-field line in the sixth inning – knows McLean’s capabilities.
“I wholeheartedly mean this, I expect Nolan to hit a home run every time he gets up to the plate,” Doersching said. “I’m being serious. That’s what I expect. When Nolan gets a hold of one, it’s going to be hard for it to stay in the ballpark.”
McLean’s swing-for-the-fences approach comes with risk and reward. With a full count in the bottom of the sixth, he took a hack at a pitch from reliever Riyan Rodriguez and struck out swinging. But when McLean gets a good read on the pitch and makes contact, opponents can only stand and watch as the ball sails over the fences.
His first opportunity arrived in the second inning. With one out and a 1-1 count, McLean mashed a solo home run over the right-center-field wall and into one of the corrals where fans gather in the outfield. The opposite-field homer gave OSU a 1-0 lead.
McLean wasn’t the only Cowboy who crushed the ball out of the park. In the third inning, freshman second baseman Roc Riggio launched a solo home run into Missouri State’s bullpen, extending OSU’s advantage to 2-0.
In the fourth inning, Missouri State starting pitcher Forrest Barnes had to brace himself again as McLean stepped into the box. This time, the Cowboy sophomore blasted the ball toward the bridge in left-center field, providing the first RBI of a four-run inning.
“We hit some balls extremely hard,” coach Josh Holliday said. “Nolan hit two absolute rockets.”
It was McLean’s only multi-homer game of the season and his first since March 14, 2021, when he helped OSU defeat Vanderbilt at O’Brate Stadium.
The Cowboys’ early spark at the plate kept them in control even when Missouri State rallied back with a four-run sixth inning.
Next, OSU faces Arkansas in the winner’s bracket at 6 p.m. Saturday. Although the Cowboys would like to replicate McLean’s success at the plate, there’s one aspect of his trip around the bases that they are striving to improve.
Holliday said the equipment managers didn’t immediately have the cowboy hat and stick horse – OSU’s home-run rally items – ready for McLean after his second-inning homer. Holliday, Doersching and McLean laughed about the topic in the postgame press conference, but McLean wasn’t too focused on his late celebration.
“I’m trying to do anything I can to help the team at this point and win,” McLean said. “Just trying to swing at the right pitches and just compete my butt off.”
