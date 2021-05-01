Kentucky Derby Horse Racing

John Velazquez, right, rides Medina Spirit ahead of Florent Geroux aboard Mandaloun to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Medina Spirit has won the Kentucky Derby, giving give trainer Bob Baffert record 7th win.

It was also the fourth Kentucky Derby victory for jockey John Velazquez.

Medina Spirit began the race at 12-1 odds. 

