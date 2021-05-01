Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby, seventh Derby win for trainer Bob Baffert AP May 1, 2021 7 hrs ago John Velazquez, right, rides Medina Spirit ahead of Florent Geroux aboard Mandaloun to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. AP Photo/Darron Cummings LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Medina Spirit has won the Kentucky Derby, giving give trainer Bob Baffert record 7th win.It was also the fourth Kentucky Derby victory for jockey John Velazquez. Medina Spirit began the race at 12-1 odds. Tags Kentucky Derby Medina Spirit Sport Horse Racing Win Bob Baffert Victory John Velazquez Record Trending Video Recommended for you ADVERTISERS This Week's Circulars Photos To view or purchase photos, visit stwnewspress.smugmug.com Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCounty Commission declares Payne County a Second Amendment SanctuaryENDUI plans sobriety checkpoints for Calf FrySPD investigating Saturday shootingStillwater nail salon employee accused of sexual battery bound over for trial court arraignmentBill banning critical race theory in school advances to governorWoman flown to hospital following one-vehicle wreckLaw enforcement, nurse testify in manslaughter trialStitt names two new members to OSU/A&M Board of RegentsOSU names Lou Watkins to Hall of Fame, recognizes outstanding alumnaeThe road ahead: City Council approves Pavement Management funding Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
