Payne County and the surrounding areas weren’t short on talent when it came to track and field this spring. Not every school was represented at their respective state meets, but it doesn’t matter. Putting together this year’s list doubled down on that.
Twelve individuals – and one relay team – strung together seasons stronger than the rest, something that was evident through four total state championships and countless podium finishes. Without further ado, here’s the 2023 News Press Boys Track and Field Team:
Coach of the Year: Paul Grant, Stillwater
The Stillwater boys were a force to be reckoned with on the track this spring. Grant, also our 2023 Girls All-Area Track Coach of the Year, led the Pioneers to a third-place finish in Class 6A with 69 points, only a handful behind Jenks for second. The Pioneers were represented by eight student-athletes at state, including three individual champions and a championship relay team.
Track Athlete of the Year: Keegan Thomas, Stillwater
Thomas didn’t disappoint in his final meet before graduating. The senior, who was our 2022 Boys Fall Sports Athlete of the Year for his efforts in cross country, won both the mile and two-mile with times of 4:20.43 and 9:19.81, respectively. It was a fitting ending to a dominant career, one that he’ll continue down the street as an Oklahoma State commit.
Jacob Kimmel, Cushing
Kimmel bid adieu to his days at Cushing from the podium at the Class 4A state meet. The senior leaped to a fifth-place finish in the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches), eventually ending on three-straight tries at 6 feet, 4 inches.
Logan Spradlin, Cushing
The Tigers’ men collectively came in ninth in Class 4A this year, and Spradlin played a key part in that with an eighth-place finish in the pole vault. He ended up with a mark of 11 feet, 6 inches.
Brice Bledsoe, Frontier
Bledsoe was another part of Frontier’s surging underclassmen. As a freshman, he qualified for the 1,600-meter run and placed sixth – behind four upperclassmen and a standout sophomore – with a mile time of 4 minutes, 52 seconds and 39 milliseconds.
Allen Jones, Frontier
Jones, as a sophomore, finished behind a couple of juniors for third in the Class 1A high jump. Frontier’s best leaper, Jones tallied a mark of 6 feet – putting him 2 inches away from second and 4 inches away from first.
Corbin Galt, Perkins-Tryon
The Demons’ junior distance runner showed out at the Class 4A state meet, coming in second in the two-mile to take silver with a time of 10 minutes, 7 seconds and 18 milliseconds. Before then, Galt finished the mile with a 10th-place time of 4:42.17.
Bryce Smith, Ripley
Smith, a freshman, outran his seed time in the Class 2A 110-meter hurdles. Entering state at 18.31 seconds, Smith finished the prelims in 17.53, good enough for 13th. Exactly a second separated Smith and eighth place, the cutoff for the finals.
Cole Marlow, Ripley
Up against a slew of fellow upperclassmen, Marlow didn’t shy away from the competition. As a junior, he tied for ninth in Class 2A high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 10 inches. Hitting the next mark would’ve secured a tie for eighth, which would’ve awarded points to the Warriors.
Holden Thompson, Stillwater
The other half of the Pioneers’ twin duo of footballers-turned-runners, Thompson finished third in the 200-meter run with a time of 21.87. He was also part of the championship 4x200-meter relay team (1:26.05).
Mez Barth, Stillwater
Barth solidified himself as one of, if not the best long-distance sophomore in state at the Class 6A meet. He was the only 10th-grader to finish in the top 10, eventually ending the two-mile run with a time of 9 minutes, 54 seconds and 47 milliseconds.
Heston Thompson, Stillwater
Thompson, who also stars on the Pioneers’ football team, showed off his speed with a first-place finish of 47.13 seconds in the 400-meter run.
Ethan Forteh, Stillwater
Only a sophomore, Forteh was the only underclassman to make the podium for the Class 6A long jump. He used a leap of 21 feet, 4 ¼ inches to finish in eighth, a placement that went toward the Pioneers coming in third overall (69 points) behind Jenks (74) and eventual champion Union (108.50).
4x200-meter relay, Stillwater
It’s a rarity to see a relay team collectively mentioned on something like this, but the Pioneers’ 4x200 is a deserved exception. Jackson Holland, Corbin Grant and the Thompson twins took first place in the event, doing so with a time of 1 minute, 26 seconds and 5 milliseconds – less than a half-second quicker than second place (1:26.38).
Honorable Mention:
Linsey Reed, Cushing
Lane Yaunt, Cushing
Camden Crooks, Cushing
Chris Ryan, Perry
Jackson Holland, Stillwater
Corbin Grant, Stillwater
Noah Roberts, Stillwater
