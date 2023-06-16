Crawford layup.jpg

Stillwater High senior Jacey Crawford goes up for a layup against the Deer Creek defense during Friday’s game at Pioneers Fieldhouse. The Lady Pioneers dominated the Antlers in a 52-32 victory.

 Photos by Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press

Storied careers came to a close, teams exceeded expectations and the girls basketball teams throughout Payne County and the surrounding areas showed up this past winter.

From seniors taking a significant leap – such as the 2023 News Press All-Area Player of the Year – to freshmen stating their case early, here’s the News Press’ All-Area Girls Basketball Team, highlighted by our starting five and sixth man:

Coach of the Year: Doug Scott, Ripley

Scott, who’s been at the helm of the Warriors since before the turn of the century, led Ripley to its fourth 20-win season in the past five years. They finished with the most wins among our All-Area teams – and did so after graduating a program cornerstone in Kelsie McCollom.

Player of the Year: Brooklyn Gobble, Ripley

The Warriors strung together one of the best seasons among the area’s girls teams, finishing 22-7 and one win away from state, and Gobble played a massive part in that as a senior. The guard, also a star on the diamond for Ripley’s fastpitch team, averaged 10.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in her farewell tour.

Kallie Rupp, Morrison

Rupp helped the Wildcats’ softball team win a state title in the fall, and the senior followed that by putting together a worthy farewell tour in the winter. She averaged 13.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 blocks to help Morrison finish 9-16 after making it out of districts and into the second round of regionals.

Jaslene Garcia-Howell, Pawnee

Garcia-Howell showed out in her first season in high school. The freshman center scored 14.9 points per game and reeled in 9.7 rebounds. Garcia-Howell played a crucial role in the Lady Bears finishing above .500 at 15-13 and making it all of the way to areas in the postseason.

Maebry Shields, Perry

Shields, who’s committed to Southwestern Oklahoma State, finished her high school career in a fitting fashion. The senior guard eclipsed the 1,000-point mark en route to being named an OCA East 3A All-Star, the 89er Conference MVP and the OGBCA Academic All-State Team.

Brooklyn Howell, Ripley

Howell, a 5-foot-11 forward who’s an up-and-coming star in the area, benefitted from playing alongside our All-Area Player of the Year. She nearly averaged a double-double as a sophomore, posting 14.8 points and 9.1 rebounds a game.

Sixth Man: Jacey Crawford, Stillwater

The 6-foot-2 senior was one of the most dominant post players in the area this past winter before suffering an injury in the backend of the Lady Pioneers’ campaign. She averaged 8.4 points and 8.1 rebounds and tied her own single-season school record with 54 blocks.

Honorable Mention:

Naliyah McLaurin, Coyle

Kaitlynn Callanan, Cushing

Ella Nanaeto, Cushing

Kinsley Williams, Cushing

Hally Vaughn, Morrison

Rylee Hughes, Morrison

Laken Hicks, Morrison

Kinley Thompson, Pawnee

Charlsi Lieb, Pawnee

Makenna Justus, Perry

Dakota Hall, Ripley

Aspen Clarkson, Stillwater

Macey Streeter, Stillwater

Christyona Harland, Stillwater

