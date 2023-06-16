Storied careers came to a close, teams exceeded expectations and the girls basketball teams throughout Payne County and the surrounding areas showed up this past winter.
From seniors taking a significant leap – such as the 2023 News Press All-Area Player of the Year – to freshmen stating their case early, here’s the News Press’ All-Area Girls Basketball Team, highlighted by our starting five and sixth man:
Coach of the Year: Doug Scott, Ripley
Scott, who’s been at the helm of the Warriors since before the turn of the century, led Ripley to its fourth 20-win season in the past five years. They finished with the most wins among our All-Area teams – and did so after graduating a program cornerstone in Kelsie McCollom.
Player of the Year: Brooklyn Gobble, Ripley
The Warriors strung together one of the best seasons among the area’s girls teams, finishing 22-7 and one win away from state, and Gobble played a massive part in that as a senior. The guard, also a star on the diamond for Ripley’s fastpitch team, averaged 10.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in her farewell tour.
Kallie Rupp, Morrison
Rupp helped the Wildcats’ softball team win a state title in the fall, and the senior followed that by putting together a worthy farewell tour in the winter. She averaged 13.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 blocks to help Morrison finish 9-16 after making it out of districts and into the second round of regionals.
Jaslene Garcia-Howell, Pawnee
Garcia-Howell showed out in her first season in high school. The freshman center scored 14.9 points per game and reeled in 9.7 rebounds. Garcia-Howell played a crucial role in the Lady Bears finishing above .500 at 15-13 and making it all of the way to areas in the postseason.
Maebry Shields, Perry
Shields, who’s committed to Southwestern Oklahoma State, finished her high school career in a fitting fashion. The senior guard eclipsed the 1,000-point mark en route to being named an OCA East 3A All-Star, the 89er Conference MVP and the OGBCA Academic All-State Team.
Brooklyn Howell, Ripley
Howell, a 5-foot-11 forward who’s an up-and-coming star in the area, benefitted from playing alongside our All-Area Player of the Year. She nearly averaged a double-double as a sophomore, posting 14.8 points and 9.1 rebounds a game.
Sixth Man: Jacey Crawford, Stillwater
The 6-foot-2 senior was one of the most dominant post players in the area this past winter before suffering an injury in the backend of the Lady Pioneers’ campaign. She averaged 8.4 points and 8.1 rebounds and tied her own single-season school record with 54 blocks.
Honorable Mention:
Naliyah McLaurin, Coyle
Kaitlynn Callanan, Cushing
Ella Nanaeto, Cushing
Kinsley Williams, Cushing
Hally Vaughn, Morrison
Rylee Hughes, Morrison
Laken Hicks, Morrison
Kinley Thompson, Pawnee
Charlsi Lieb, Pawnee
Makenna Justus, Perry
Dakota Hall, Ripley
Aspen Clarkson, Stillwater
Macey Streeter, Stillwater
Christyona Harland, Stillwater
