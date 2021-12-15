The early signing period is underway, and 17 recruits have submitted their national letters of intent to play football at Oklahoma State.
Learn more about the Cowboys’ class of 2022 with our Signing Day capsules. Student-athletes are listed in the order they were announced as signees.
Gabe Brown
Position: linebacker
High school: Stillwater
6-foot-2, 210 pounds
Rating: three-star recruit, according to 247Sports Composite
Mike Gundy has had plenty of opportunities to watch Brown play football.
As a standout linebacker at Stillwater High, Brown has been a teammate of Gundy’s two youngest sons. Now, Brown is staying in his hometown to continue his career at the next level.
Despite dealing with injuries and re-injuries during the middle of his senior season, Brown fought his way back into the lineup to help the Pioneers advance to the Class 6A-II state semifinals. As a junior, he led Stillwater with a whopping 116 tackles. Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard has described Brown as a leader and tone-setter for his team.
Brown also received offers from schools that include Baylor, Tulsa, Texas Tech, Air Force and Army. He was the first member of the 2022 class to commit to OSU, and he was also the first signee announced Wednesday. The Cowboys will need depth at linebacker next season without super seniors Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper, so Brown can bolster this position group.
Xavier Benson
Position: linebacker
Junior College: Tyler Junior College (Texas)
High School: Texarkana Pleasant Grove (Texas)
6-foot-3, 224 pounds
Rating: three-star recruit, according to 247Sports Composite
Four days after committing to OSU, Benson is making his decision official.
Benson signed with Texas Tech out of high school, earning playing time in every game and starting 10 as a redshirt freshman. He racked up 57 tackles, including 36 solo stops and one sack. After opting out of the 2020 season, Benson went into the transfer portal and played for Tyler Junior College this year.
In high school, Benson had offers from teams such as Tulsa, SMU, Army, Cornell and Dartmouth. As a transfer, he chose OSU over schools that include Memphis and Kansas. Like Brown, Benson can provide depth at a linebacker position that will lose two leaders next season.
Cameron Epps
Position: cornerback
High School: Chaminade (St. Louis, Missouri)
6-foot-3, 180 pounds
Rating: three-star recruit, according to 247Sports Composite
Epps is the Cowboys’ only 2022 signee from Missouri.
At Chaminade High in St. Louis, Epps proved his flexibility. Although OSU recruited him as a cornerback, he also played quarterback, and he was active on special teams. Epps is Missouri’s No. 12 recruit in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports Composite.
He also drew offers from schools that include Michigan State, West Virginia, Kansas State, Kansas, Howard and Boston College.
Mason Gilkey
Position: wide receiver
High School: Pawhuska
6-foot-3, 175 pounds
Rating: three-star recruit, according to 247Sports Composite
Gilkey, an Oklahoma star in Class A football, is now a member of OSU’s receiver corps.
Throughout his career at Pawhuska, Gilkey racked up 1,315 receiving yards with 19 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. He had 83 receptions for an average of 15.8 yards per catch.
Gilkey committed to the Cowboys in February, becoming the first receiver to join the 2022 class. As a small-town athlete, Gilkey didn’t garner much recruiting spotlight, but he has the potential to follow the Cowboys’ pattern of overlooked recruits who emerge as key contributors.
Landon Dean
Position: defensive lineman
High School: Frontenac (Kansas)
6-foot-5, 250 pounds
Rating: three-star recruit, according to 247Sports Composite
One of the top prospects in Kansas is coming to OSU.
The 247Sports Composite ranks Dean as Kansas’ No. 6 player in the 2022 class. Although his recruiting profile designates him as “athlete” – Dean also has experience as a tight end and an offensive lineman – the Cowboys recruited him as a defensive lineman.
At the end of his senior season, Sports in Kansas named him the defensive 3A Player of the Year. Dean selected OSU over in-state university Kansas State. He also received offers from Iowa State and Eastern Michigan.
Garret Rangel
Position: quarterback
High School: Lone Star (Frisco, Texas)
6-foot-2, 174 pounds
Rating: four-star recruit, according to 247Sports Composite
After a standout career in Texas, Rangel is heading to Stillwater as the Cowboys’ next up-and-coming quarterback.
As a senior, Rangel completed 127 of 187 pass attempts for 2,049 yards and 24 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. His profile lists his career stats as 9,333 passing yards for 101 touchdowns through three seasons.
Rangel committed to the Cowboys in February, choosing OSU over teams that include Houston, Missouri State and North Texas. Starting quarterback Spencer Sanders has at least one season left with the Cowboys, and Rangel adds depth to the position, joining Shane Illingworth, Gunnar Gundy and possibly Ethan Bullock, if he returns for an extra year.
Tabry Shettron
Position: tight end
High School: Edmond Santa Fe
6-foot-5, 220 pounds
Rating: three-star recruit, according to 247Sports Composite
Shettron is maintaining the active pipeline from Edmond Santa Fe High to OSU.
The Cowboy defense has had success with several Santa Fe alumni: Calvin Bundage, Trace Ford and, most recently, freshman phenom Collin Oliver. With the addition of Shettron and his brother, Talyn, the Santa Fe connections will carry over to the offense.
Shettron committed to OSU in June at the same time as Talyn, who flipped his commitment from Oklahoma. Tabry Shettron also held offers from universities that include Kansas State, Air Force, Dartmouth and Yale.
Talyn Shettron
Position: wide receiver
High school: Edmond Santa Fe
6-foot-3, 190 pounds
Rating: four-star recruit, according to 247Sports Composite
Shettron is heralded as the top-ranked recruit in this group of Cowboy signees.
The 247Sports Composite also lists Shettron as Oklahoma’s No. 2 prospect in the 2022 class. During his senior season, Shettron compiled 1,049 receiving yards for 11 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. He averaged 95.4 yards per game.
Shettron initially committed to OU, but when Tabry announced his decision to play for OSU, Talyn flipped to the other side of the in-state rivalry and chose to join his brother in Stillwater.
Talyn also received offers from a range of other Power Five schools, including Baylor, Iowa State, Notre Dame and Auburn. On Twitter, he announced his decision to be an early enrollee, planning to join the Cowboys in January.
Jaleel Johnson
Position: defensive end
High school: Putnam City North (Oklahoma City)
6-foot-4, 240 pounds
Rating: three-star recruit, according to 247Sports Composite
Johnson, an all-conference honoree, is one of eight Oklahomans to join the Cowboys’ 2022 class.
During his senior season at Putnam City North, he had 64 tackles, as well as nine sacks for a loss of 61 yards, according to MaxPreps. During his junior year, he recorded 49 tackles and four sacks.
Johnson also had offers from programs that include Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State and Texas Tech.
Calvin Harvey
Position: offensive lineman
High school: Ridge Point (Houston)
6-foot-8, 320 pounds
Rating: three-star recruit, according to 247Sports Composite
Harvey brings size and skill to OSU’s offensive line.
He committed to the Cowboys in October, becoming one of three offensive linemen to join the 2022 class. In Stillwater, Harvey will reunite with high school teammate John Paul Richardson, an OSU freshman receiver.
Harvey stood out on the football field and in the classroom at Ridge Point, receiving all-district recognition for athletics and academics. Although he drew an offer from Houston, he chose OSU over his hometown university. Harvey also had offers from schools that include Louisiana Tech and SMU.
Austin Kawecki
Position: offensive lineman
High school: Lebanon Trail (Frisco, Texas)
6-foot-5, 265 pounds
Rating: three-star recruit, according to 247Sports Composite
Kawecki was the first offensive lineman to join OSU’s 2022 class.
Like Harvey, he collected athletic and academic honors at his Texas high school. After visiting OSU in June, he made his commitment.
Kawecki also had offers from programs that include Baylor, Colorado, USC and Houston.
Dylahn McKinney
Position: cornerback
High school: Colleyville Heritage (Colleyville, Texas)
6-foot-1, 180 pounds
Rating: three-star recruit, according to 247Sports Composite
McKinney knows how to create disruptive defensive plays.
As a senior at Colleyville Heritage, he racked up five interceptions, three quarterback hurries and 35 tackles. During his junior season, he helped his team win every district game and advance to the quarterfinals of the Texas 5A Division I State Playoff.
McKinney committed to the Cowboys in July, choosing OSU over schools that include Baylor, Kansas State, Missouri and Colorado.
CJ Brown
Position: running back
High school: Beggs
6 feet, 180 pounds
Rating: four-star recruit, according to 247Sports Composite
After establishing himself as a Class 2A star in Oklahoma, Brown is staying in his home state for college.
Brown is Oklahoma’s No. 8 recruit in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports Composite. He led Beggs to a semifinal appearance this season, scoring 29 touchdowns, and he was distinguished as the District 2A-7 MVP.
Brown was one of the earliest commits in this class, announcing his decision on Oct. 30, 2020. He had offers from several other Power Five schools, including Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State and Arkansas.
DeSean Brown
Position: defensive end
High school: Choctaw
6-foot-3, 250 pounds
Rating: three-star recruit, according to 247Sports Composite
As signing day approached, college football fans awaited Brown’s decision.
Brown hadn’t announced his commitment yet, but OSU was a possibility. He made his choice official Wednesday, committing and signing on the same day.
During his junior season, Brown helped Choctaw reach the Class 6A-II state title game, racking up 74 tackles and 15 sacks.
The Cowboys have had considerable strength at the edge rusher position, and Brown could continue this trend. He chose OSU over schools that include Oklahoma, Baylor, Iowa State and Texas Tech.
Braylin Presley
Position: wide receiver
High School: Bixby
5-foot-8, 165 pounds
Rating: four-star recruit, according to 247Sports Composite
The Presley name has become synonymous with high school football greatness in Oklahoma.
Now, the Presley family is also making an impact on OSU. After a stellar career at Bixby, Presley is joining his older brother, wide receiver Brennan Presley, in Stillwater.
Braylin Presley is listed as a wide receiver on the Cowboys’ roster, but he thrived in more than one role at Bixby. Presley, the Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year (an award Brennan also received), accumulated 665 receiving yards for seven touchdowns as a senior – and he also had 1,105 rushing yards for 20 touchdowns. He won a state championship every year of his varsity career.
Presley chose OSU over programs that include Baylor, Missouri, Nebraska and Tulsa.
Tyrone Webber
Position: offensive tackle
Junior College: New Mexico Military Institute
High School: Notre Dame Catholic (St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada)
6-foot-4, 290 pounds
Rating: four-star recruit, according to 247Sports Composite
OSU has turned to the transfer portal to find promising offensive linemen such as Josh Sills, Danny Godlevske and Caleb Etienne.
The Cowboys continued that trend when they recruited Webber. The Canadian Cowboy announced his commitment on Oct. 16, only 11 days after his official visit.
Webber is a highly-touted transfer, ranked second among all junior college offensive tackles in the 247Sports Composite standings. He chose OSU over schools that include Baylor, Auburn, Boise State and Houston.
Ollie Gordon
Position: running back
High School: Trinity (Euless, Texas)
6-foot-3, 210 pounds
Rating: four-star recruit, according to 247Sports Composite
Gordon’s stats from his senior season stand out.
He accumulated 2,546 rushing yards for 35 touchdowns. During his first game of the year, Gordon had five touchdowns, and he showed his adaptability, stepping in at quarterback. He was already receiving recognition as a sophomore, picking up the Offensive Newcomer of the Year award in his district.
Gordon committed to the Cowboys in February. He chose OSU over programs that include Michigan, Texas Tech, TCU and Nebraska.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.