Stephon Johnson Jr. showed his Oklahoma State spirit on National Signing Day.
To announce his college decision, Johnson unzipped the coat that had been hiding his orange-and-black outfit, placed an OSU cap on his head and eagerly held up a Cowboy football jersey. OSU fans had been waiting to hear if Johnson, a wide receiver from DeSoto, Texas, would choose the Cowboys instead of SMU, and the fanfare of his ceremony was captured in a video Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News shared on Twitter.
Johnson became one of three signees to join OSU’s 2022 class on Wednesday. The Cowboys also received National Letters of Intent from defensive lineman Seleti Fevaleaki and offensive lineman Davis Dotson. The group includes another Oklahoma signee in Dotson, and the additions of Fevaleaki and Johnson strengthen recruiting pipelines from two familiar places to Stillwater.
Meet the three newest Cowboys, who are listed in the order they signed.
Davis Dotson
Position: offensive lineman
High school: Berryhill
6-foot-6, 290 pounds
Rating: three-star recruit, according to 247Sports Composite
Dotson brings the number of Oklahomans in the Cowboys’ 2022 class to nine.
247Sports Composite lists Dotson, who committed to OSU on Monday and signed two days later, as the No. 19 recruit in his class from Oklahoma. As a senior playing Class 3A football, he contributed to a Berryhill team that finished the season with a 6-1 district record and advanced to the playoff quarterfinals.
Dotson could bolster an offensive line that lost depth at the end of the past season for various reasons, including players entering the transfer portal, Josh Sills declaring for the NFL Draft and Danny Godlevske running out of eligibility.
Seleti Fevaleaki
Position: defensive lineman
Previous Colleges: Snow College (Utah), BYU
High School: Centennial High School (California)
6-foot-3, 270 pounds
Rating: three-star recruit, according to 247Sports Composite
Fevaleaki isn’t the first Cowboy football player with experience at Snow College.
Star running back Jaylen Warren played there before continuing his career at Utah State and OSU. Defensive linemen Sione Asi and Nathan Latu also competed for Snow College before arriving in Stillwater. The Cowboys have had success with recruiting in Utah, and Fevaleaki could continue that trend.
Fevaleaki, a redshirt junior, also received offers from schools that include Nebraska and Missouri. Although OSU’s defensive line lost seasoned players Jayden Jernigan and Israel Antwine to the transfer portal, Fevaleaki is a new face who brings experience to the group.
Stephon Johnson Jr.
Position: wide receiver
High School: DeSoto (Texas)
6-foot-2, 182 pounds
Rating: three-star recruit, according to 247Sports Composite
Johnson originally committed to Oregon, but as the Ducks transitioned to the leadership of a new coach in the offseason, he changed his mind and reopened his recruitment.
After narrowing his list of schools to OSU and SMU, he chose the Cowboys on National Signing Day. Johnson follows Tatum Bell, Chris Lacy, A.J. Green and Jabbar Muhammad as the next Cowboy from De Soto High School.
As a senior at DeSoto, Johnson had 436 receiving yards on 46 catches and seven touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. He also amassed 50 rushing yards and 118 yards on special teams for a total of 604, per his MaxPreps profile.
The Cowboys are returning many receivers – including Brennan Presley, Jaden Bray, the Green twins and John Paul Richardson – and Johnson can add depth to the young but talented receiving corps.
