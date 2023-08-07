Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Rain, occasionally heavy, ending early. Breaks of sun in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.