As the clock struck 12:01 a.m. on Monday, the Perkins-Tryon football players marched out of the locker room and onto the football field for the first time this season.
The team, the cheerleaders and parents were there for “Midnight Madness,” a school tradition in its third year under coach Dawayne Hudson that marks the earliest possible minute teams around the state can begin practices.
The first day is always exciting. The whole team — players, coaches, water girls — is back together after some time off, and everyone is ramping up for a season that’s nearly here.
The opening session, though, is just in helmets and shorts and there’s only so much to take away from. It’s when the pads come on that coaches can see what they really have
Nevertheless, Hudson was quick to compliment his team.
“Effort was great. Obviously we had people watching us practice and that was fun,” Hudson said. “I appreciate the fan support, as well, staying out here a little bit later than we planned. I thought it was pretty good.”
The Demons have finished second in the district in both of Hudson’s first two years with 9-3 records.
They defeated Marlow, 49-0, in the first round of the 2022 playoffs before losing to Verdigris, 35-14. The year before, they beat Lone Grove and lost to Holland Hall in similar fashion.
Expectations are higher this season.
“We’ve got a lot of experience in most positions,” Hudson said. “The goal is to start at 1-0 and then the next goal would be to win district … The record is not as important as winning district. We feel good if we can do that and give us a good shot in the playoffs.”
But that wasn’t on anyone’s mind Monday morning.
Teammates laughed, talk some friendly trash and bumped their favorite songs as they competed in drills. These next few months will be the only time each of these young men are together.
Hudson put that in perspective.
“First practice is in the books,” he said to the team at 1:40 a.m. “Seniors, you don’t get this moment anymore.”
Senior Eric Stevenson said he didn’t think of the night that way until Hudson mentioned it.
“You’re a freshman, sophomore, junior and you don’t really think about your senior year, and it’s here. I ain’t know how it was going to be, but now I know.”
