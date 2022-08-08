PERKINS – A soft glow emanated from the north edge of Perkins late Sunday night, creating a draw for people in the community.
It wasn’t that of the local businesses lining Highway 33 – many had long closed for the night.
As the clock ticked ever closer to midnight, the parking lot next to McIlvain Field – the location of the glow – began to fill.
For the second straight year, the Perkins-Tryon football team held its first fall practice at the very minute allowed by the OSSAA for high school teams.
Though teams around the state have been holding the midnight opening to fall football for some time, the Demons got their first taste of it in 2021 when Dawayne Hudson took over the program.
“The kids really wanted to do it again, they really enjoyed the midnight madness – being able to go under the lights, which is always a special feeling on those Friday nights underneath the lights,” Hudson said after the practice that ran just over an hour and a half. “So it’s a good opportunity even to get on our game field, which we don’t get out onto a whole lot.”
The late-night scene brought a decent student section, while a few dozen adults made the trip to the stadium before the start of the work week.
“It feels great, the support from the fan base,” senior quarterback Tanner Dawes said. “It’s great. It really shows how much they love the game and love their kids in the school.”
Hudson joked that he and his staff are starting to get too old to stay up until 2 a.m. to run a football practice, but for a bunch of high school kids, it was relatively easy.
The P-T coach said he liked the energy he saw from his players so late at night, and according to Dawes, it started by taking the right approach throughout the day leading up to practice.
“I laid in bed all day, took a nap,” Dawes said. “Then you come out here and put in some good work.”
The practice was with held without pads – that will come later into camp before the season starts in three or four weeks.
The late workout, which included both the varsity and junior varsity players, included position drills, passing skills work and a team period.
The Demons closed out the practice with one-on-one passing drills that even got the big men involved.
To give the receivers and cornerbacks a breather between snaps, the offensive and defensive linemen ran routes against each other – with a few big men making cuts to get themselves space for easy passes from Dawes.
“It was astonishing, honestly. Some of them could be DI wide receivers right there with some really good hands,” Dawes said with a smile. “That was just really fun.”
While the drill was done to create a bit of lighthearted fun to conclude the practice just before 2 a.m., Hudson said he saw something in the drill that may be a wrinkle for the Demons this fall.
“I tell you, Corbin Reedy looked pretty good,” Hudson said. “He scored a touchdown, so he might have to play some tight end for us. He had some hands.”
