Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy makes the same walk after wrapping up his weekly media availability. Rarely does it end with a conversation about baseball.
This one did, though.
Gundy made his way out of the press box and past a long line of suites atop the south side of Boone Pickens Stadium. Before hopping on an elevator and heading to his office, the Cowboys’ 19th-year coach pulled out his phone so everyone around him could see.
“He sent this to me the other day,” he said Monday afternoon. “Somebody videoed it, but this was his pro-scout day.”
Ding.
Ding.
“I like his swing,” Gundy said. “He adjusted it.”
What everyone who gathered around could see was his son youngest, Gage, taking swing after swing. Each sound that pierced through the speakers was a home run, one after another in nearly perfect rhythm.
Following four years as a star quarterback and first baseman at Stillwater High, Gage Gundy was hoping to be selected in this year’s MLB Draft. But it was OK that he wasn’t. He’s had a plan, one he told News Press in May and again in early July.
That’s led him to Ocoee, Florida – a city just west of Orlando – to TNXL Academy, described by founder Brian Martinez as “a high school baseball alternative for the player looking to be prepared for the next level.”
“(Gage) shows up in the morning at 9:30, and they practice until 4:30, then he goes home,” Mike Gundy said. “That’s all he does.”
With the help of Mike Mercadante, a former baseball player at UCF, Martinez established TNXL in 2014. They’ve since continued to expand the available resources with the addition of Trevor Anderson, the founder of a strength program called Better Every Day.
Gage Gundy originally planned to attend IMG Academy after spending this summer in the MLB Draft League. He wanted a challenge after finishing his senior year with a batting average of .414, 16 home runs and 62 RBI. In TNXL, he joined an organization that’s had seven players taken in the MLB Draft and every high school senior commit to a college.
“He really, really likes his coaches down there,” Mike Gundy said. “They coach their ass off. There ain’t no jacking around, and he loves it.”
Gage Gundy’s home runs – the ones that grew more and more monotonous with each swing – in that video couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. TNXL was hosting some 35 professional scouts that day, and he quickly became a focal point.
In a stadium that’s 400 feet to center field, 365 in the alleys and 340 down the line, Gage Gundy crushed 14 blasts in 18 pitches. The scouts, Mike Gundy said, told his son to go grab a wooden bat.
He sent two over on another six pitches.
Gage Gundy and Co. will get their three-month season underway in the next couple of weeks. That will string into November, and he’ll return to Stillwater until heading back to the Sunshine State for another three-month season starting in January.
He’s hoping to get drafted again in 2024. If not, Gage Gundy will turn his attention to a collegiate career, whether it be in football or baseball. Until then, while chasing a lifelong dream, he’s locked in on one thing.
“He’s gonna do that for a year, until the draft,” Mike Gundy said, “and then he’s gonna see what happens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.