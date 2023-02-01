It would’ve been easy for the Oklahoma State women’s basketball team to cave in.
Entering Wednesday night’s matchup with Texas Tech inside of Gallagher-Iba Arena, the Cowgirls were already without fifth-year guard Claire Chastain, who had started every game prior. They grew thinner as guard Naomie Alnatas, their leading scorer, and starting forward Taylen Collins were glued to the bench in foul trouble.
None of that mattered, though. The Cowgirls used one of their grittiest performances of the season to fend off the Lady Raiders’ second-half rally and pull out an 86-74 win.
“This team has gone through so much in the last couple weeks with illness and injuries, and it’s been so inconsistent,” Cowgirls coach Jacie Hoyt said. “But I’ve been proud of the way they just find different ways to step up and never feel sorry for themselves.”
One of Hoyt’s constant praises for the Cowgirls (15-7, 5-5 Big 12) in the aftermath of the victory was how composed they were down the stretch.
Texas Tech (15-7, 3-6 Big 12) fought its way back into the game behind a fourth-quarter scoring run from fifth-year forward Bryn Gerlich, who spent her first two years of college basketball at OSU. Gerlich was on a mission during her final game in Stillwater, particularly the fourth quarter.
She started the final frame by scoring 9 points in a row for the Lady Raiders to give them a 64-63 lead with 7 minutes and 50 seconds remaining. And after Tech fought its way to a 70-69 lead with a little more than five minutes to play, the Cowgirls rattled off a 16-0 run that cemented the win.
“It just felt like everything was going their way, and nothing was going ours,” Hoyt said. “But they never lost their poise or composure and just found a way at the end.”
In Chastain’s absence, and with Alnatas and Collins only playing 22 minutes apiece, the Cowgirls needed someone to step up if they wanted to successfully defend their home court for a fourth consecutive game.
It wasn’t just one person. Instead, OSU ended up with five scorers in double figures. Fifth-year guard and Owasso native Terryn Milton led the way with her best outing in bright orange since transferring into the program before the season.
Milton’s defensive efforts contributed to the Cowgirls forcing the Lady Raiders into 22 turnovers. Perhaps more importantly, though, is that she tallied a season-high 22 points to go along with nine assists and six rebounds.
“I think I was just being aggressive, just taking what the defense gave me,” Milton said. “When I’m aggressive, it opens up shots and layups for other people.
“Coach always says when people are in foul trouble, or people can’t play, it’s just next-man-up mentality. So, we all had that mentality.”
OSU made work in the post, taking advantage of Texas Tech having to account for 3-point threats Anna Gret Asi and Lior Garzon, who started in place of Chastain and contributed 12 points.
The Cowgirls scored 48 points in the paint, marking their highest total down low since starting conference play on New Year’s Eve, and marking one of their highest totals of the season. The previous high was 44 points in the paint during a home win over Texas on Jan. 7.
“You kind of have to pick your poison when you got so many shooters spaced out to the three,” Hoyt said. You’ve gotta give something up, and I would anticipate that some teams are gonna say, ‘We’d rather give up a two than a three a lot of time.’”
While how the Cowgirls won is of important note, simply finding a way to get a win was significant. OSU and Texas Tech entered their latest meeting respectively sitting at seventh and eighth in the Big 12.
They’ll meet each other again in less than three weeks in Lubbock, and that one will be significant as well. With both teams carrying similar records into the final month of the regular season, sweeping the season series against the Lady Raiders could be the thing that propels the Cowgirls past them and closer to the NCAA Tournament.
“This was a crucial win,” Hoyt said. “Every win, at this point, is crucial. February, I think, is where a lot of that separation happens, and every game matters. There’s nothing easy, and I feel like you have to take care of business at home. I was really glad to get out of this one with a win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.