Jackson Holliday isn’t the only MLB Draft prospect with Stillwater ties.
The 2022 MLB Draft starts at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN, and several Oklahoma State baseball players have potential to be selected. Volunteer assistant coach and former MLB star Matt Holliday said it’s difficult to predict where players will land, but he expects Justin Campbell and Nolan McLean to have “probably the highest opportunity” among the Cowboys.
“I think that it’s just one of those deals where guys at that age have to come up with sort of the number that they’re willing to sign for and that process of letting teams know what it will take to buy out their last year or two of college,” Matt Holliday said. “I want them to reach their dreams, and I hope that it works out with whatever their goals are. … I think that there’s quite a few of them that have a great chance to someday play in the major leagues, so it’s an exciting group of kids.”
Here are five Cowboys who are included in MLB.com’s 2022 draft prospect rankings.
Justin Campbell, right-handed pitcher
Cowboy ace Campbell is No. 36 in the prospect rankings. During his sophomore season at OSU, he compiled a 9-2 record with an ERA of 3.82. He threw 141 strikeouts, including a season-high 14 against TCU, and picked up multiple All-America honors.
In the 2019 draft, before Campbell’s freshman year of college, the Houston Astros selected him in the 18th round.
Nolan McLean, third baseman/right- handed pitcher
The versatile McLean is listed at No. 115 in the prospect rankings. He led the Cowboys with 19 home runs during the past season and also added depth to the pitching staff.
His five saves ranked second on the team, trailing only Trevor Martin.
As a sophomore, McLean was a first-team All-Big 12 utility player, a second-team relief pitcher and an honorable mention infielder. During his freshman season, he was also a member of the Cowboy football team.
Bryce Osmond, right-handed pitcher
Osmond checks in at No. 163. Injury kept him out of the Cowboys’ starting rotation at the end of the season, but he had been playing a prominent role in the pitching plan.
As a sophomore, he had a 4-2 record with a 4.75 ERA and 77 strikeouts.
In the 2019 MLB Draft, the Washington Nationals picked Jenks graduate Osmond in the 35th round, but he chose to go to OSU instead.
Victor Mederos, right-handed pitcher
Mederos is listed at No. 202. He transferred from Miami and stepped into the Cowboys’ starting rotation during the past season, touted as the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year. As a sophomore, he had a 4-4 record with a 5.59 ERA and 62 strikeouts.
Trevor Martin, right-handed pitcher
Martin is No. 208 in the rankings, which include the top 250 prospects. As a sophomore, he went 4-3 with a 4.75 ERA and led the Cowboys with nine saves. In his most recent appearance, he pitched a season-high 6.2 innings as the Cowboys rolled to a 29-15 comeback win against Missouri State in the Stillwater Regional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.