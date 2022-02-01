Lonato Henderson took an open path to the basket and slammed the ball through the net for a one-handed dunk before anyone could stop him.
On Moore’s next possession, Cameron Smith made an uncontested layup, building on his teammate’s momentum to create a larger lead against the Stillwater High boys’ basketball team. The Lions’ bench was full of energy, erupting with cheers during the ensuing timeout.
The Pioneers were left with no way out of the deficit Moore had created.
Moore rolled past Stillwater, 76-50, on Tuesday night in Pioneer Fieldhouse, using a balanced offense to build an insurmountable advantage as the game progressed.
Stillwater coach Scott Morris gave credit to the fourth-ranked Lions but also emphasized how his team could have responded differently.
“They’re a really strong team in our league, and that’s their strongest attribute is that consistent athleticism,” Morris said. “...And we’ve gotta do a better job. We’ve just got to be a little tougher, have a little more grit and battle with teams like that.”
Although sophomore guard Trey Tuck opened the game with a quick layup to give the Pioneers a 2-0 lead, it didn’t take long for them to fall behind. The Lions led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter, and early in the second, they coasted on an 11-0 run.
The gap only widened after halftime.
Near the end of the third quarter, after Henderson’s dunk and Smith’s layup, Moore had a 48-28 advantage – the first 20-point lead. Marcus Dockins Jr. and Malachi Lee led Moore with 16 and 15 points, respectively, but they weren’t the only Lions who kept the offense flowing. Moore had nine scorers, and six of them each recorded at least eight points.
As the Pioneers (7-11) searched for answers on offense, senior guard Bayden Reese gave them a boost with a team-high 13 points, including seven in the second quarter.
Tuck finished with 11 points and went 7 for 8 from the free-throw line, but the Pioneers couldn’t find the consistency they needed to have a chance at upsetting Moore (14-4).
Next, the Pioneers face Deer Creek on Friday night in their last home game of the regular season. Stillwater has dropped back-to-back games to top-4 teams, and the Deer Creek matchup will show Morris whether the Pioneers can use their recent losses as fuel for improvement or discouragement.
“One of two things will typically happen,” Morris said. “You know there’s the old cliche, ‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.’ Well, the key element of that is, ‘What doesn’t kill you.’
"So we’ve gotta make sure we don’t let this beat us down to where we’ve kind of lost that will to fight. … I think this will elevate our focus and hopefully refine us moving forward.”
MOORE 76, STILLWATER 50
MHS 13 20 20 23 – 76
SHS 7 11 17 15 – 50
Individual Scoring
MHS – Dockins 16, Lee 15, Smith 9, Tramble 8, Henderson 8, Grant 8, Hankins 6, Hines 4, Lockett 2.
SHS – Reese 13, Tuck 11, Bratton 7, Cason 6, Barth 6, Schutte 4, Martin 2, Ripley 1.
