In the heart of the Oklahoma State baseball team’s conference schedule, Josh Holliday and his coaching staff continue to tinker with defensive combinations.
Opponents have to guess what wrinkle the Cowboys will throw at them. In one inning, junior Hueston Morrill could occupy the pitcher’s mound, flummoxing batters with his arsenal of sliders, fastballs and changeups. In the next, he might move to second base, scooping a grounder and swiftly tossing it to first for an out.
Sophomore Nolan McLean also has this rare versatility, often defending third base but sometimes pitching in late innings or venturing to right field. Whether he’s sending a fastball screaming across home plate at 100 miles per hour, firing a ground ball across the diamond or ripping a home run out of the park, his powerful arm boosts the Cowboys.
“The dynamic of the team has changed to some degree,” Holliday said. “We’ve got more guys that can contribute in different ways.”
With a dugout full of fierce competitors who are willing to play wherever they can make the biggest impact, OSU has grown into a top-10 team. Despite dealing with the adversity of an injury-riddled season, Morrill has exemplified this flexibility that gives the Cowboys a unique edge.
After missing early games with a back injury and then nursing a banged-up elbow, Morrill has recovered to play a key utility role. As No. 8 OSU heads into a three-game road showdown with No. 10 Texas, he maintains his team-oriented attitude.
“Honestly, I’m just doing whatever the team needs,” Morrill said. “...They say if you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready, so for me, being prepared in that situation is what I’ve practiced on.”
When the Cowboys recruited Morrill out of Live Oak, Florida, they realized he could pitch, Holliday said. They saved those skills for later in his career, instead relying on Morrill as a regular second baseman throughout his freshman season.
After his second year was curtailed because of the COVID-19 shutdown, his third season – considered his sophomore year as players gained extra eligibility – sent him to the left side of the infield. Morrill started at shortstop while several Cowboys had chances at second.
Toward the end of the season, OSU opted for a new strategy: what if Morrill bolstered the bullpen?
In May 2021, Morrill had brief outings in three matchups, giving up four runs through a total of three and two-thirds innings. He hadn’t thrown in games since his high school days, so managing two roles created a challenge.
“I just feel like there was maybe a little more pressure personally, just trying to do multiple things at one time,” Morrill said. “...Last year, being a primary shortstop, my focus was more on being a shortstop rather than pitching.”
This season, Morrill said he has less stress and more comfort on the mound. From one year to the next, his ERA has dropped from 9.82 to 3.60.
With Marcus Brown starting at shortstop, Morrill has returned to his familiar spot at second, which allows him to focus on sharpening his pitching skills instead of adjusting to two new jobs.
In his first pitching appearance of the season, Morrill earned the win as OSU defeated Wichita State, 8-5. Most recently, the Cowboys (28-13 overall, 10-5 Big 12 Conference) turned to him as a reliever in another victory against the Shockers on Tuesday, when he allowed one home run but struck out three to end the eighth inning.
In the ninth, he filled in for freshman Cayden Brumbaugh at second as Trevor Martin entered the game from the bullpen.
Because of the Cowboys’ adaptability, particularly with Morrill’s and McLean’s skills, they have a smorgasbord of options on defense. Several guys can play multiple positions, but a team with two who alternate between the infield and the mound is an anomaly. Just ask Brown.
“Never in my life have I seen that,” Brown said. “Those guys, they’re just freaks of nature.”
OSU faces Texas (31-13, 9-6) at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and Morrill could factor into the series in multiple ways.
Currently, his fielding experience is valuable, especially as the Cowboys have spent four games without second baseman Roc Riggio, who sustained an injury when he was hit by a pitch.
In the long term, Morrill’s pitching might be his golden ticket to professional baseball, Holliday said.
Although his experience on the mound has been limited at OSU, the analytics have shown Holliday what Morrill can do.
“Certainly a really good infielder,” Holliday said. “But his ball, when you break down his pitches, is pretty high-level stuff.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.