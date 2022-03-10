OKLAHOMA CITY – Brody Roe couldn’t believe he had missed a wide-open layup with about three minutes remaining in the Class 2A state quarterfinal game against the defending state champion.
The Morrison guard found himself uncontested behind the Oklahoma Union press and was trying to give the Wildcats a glimmer of hope with the Cougars having erased a 15-point Morrison lead.
But he didn’t let the moment define the team’s trip to the state tournament.
After senior Gabe Battles scored his team-leading 12th point to tie the game with two minutes remaining and a turnover by Union, Morrison worked to dribble out the final 90 seconds of the contest to get the last shot off.
And it wasn’t either of the team’s leading scorers in the contest – Battles or sophomore Briggs Roe with 11 – who was going to get that shot.
It was going to be Brody.
“He wants the rock,” Morrison coach Bob Nelson said. “He’s the type of kid that’ll take that pressure shot. He won’t break under the pressure, and that’s the guy we want having the ball.”
So with about 11 seconds left on the clock, and his four other teammates getting as far out of the middle of the court as they could, Brody dribbled to his left, beating the Union defender and forcing one of the perimeter defenders to crash down. The Morrison senior lifted a left-handed shot as another defender tried to slide under him in mid-air.
The ball floated through the bottom of the net as Brody drew a blocking foul for an and-one opportunity with eight seconds remaining.
“When it came out of my hand, I knew it was going in,” Brody said. “It was pretty bang-bang, so I just didn’t want it to be a charge.”
It was similar to the team’s state tournament game a year earlier, except it was Morrison losing in the final seconds by one to Dale.
And it was made possible due to Morrison’s struggle with the full court press that Union rolled out after the Wildcats pushed out to a 35-19 lead midway through the third quarter.
It was a combination of turnovers – Morrison finished with 18 in the game – and missed or blocked shots, such as the one by Brody, that allowed Union to mount a comeback and actually claim a lead with just under four minutes remaining.
“Mentally, we kind of struggled there with turnovers, but I think everybody just picked each other up and we just had each other’s back,” Battles said. “We really just got together and we pulled it through that period.”
The victory for the Wildcats – which marks the second state tournament win in program history – had extra meaning due to a previous meeting with Union.
The Cougars delivered Morrison one of its four losses this season, a 65-60 defeat at the Pawhuska Tournament in late January.
Morrison is now hopeful Thursday night was just the start of a revenge tour, as Friday’s state semifinal opponent is another who bested the Wildcats this season.
It is also a rivalry matchup, with Cashion – which beat MHS 64-55 in the regular season finale at Cashion – standing between Morrison and the Class 2A state title game. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
“It’s revenge,” Nelson said. “We got beat by Oklahoma Union in January and we got beat by (top-ranked) Dale here last year. Everything we’ve talked about this week is how it is our turn.”
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
MORRISON 42, OKLAHOMA UNION 39
Union 7 8 11 13 – 39
Morrison 11 16 7 8 – 42
Union: Gillespie 2, Kennard 10, Hollingshed 15, Nash 9, Bottoms 2, Kuehn 1.
Morrison: Schubert 6, Briggs Roe 11, Brody Roe 7, Powell 6, Battles 12.
