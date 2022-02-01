Morrison senior Gabe Battles said he always tries dunking once a game.
Battles was hungry for an opportunity after getting shut out his last two games and threw down twice in Morrison’s 82-57 victory in Glencoe on Tuesday.
“I got the opportunity twice, and it felt great,” Battles said.
The 2A powerhouse Morrison Wildcats (15-3) used a size advantage to outdunk and outmuscle the Class B Glencoe Panthers (20-2). The Wildcats – ranked No. 4 in their class – grabbed 35 rebounds to the Panthers’ 23.
“What I was really pleased with, defensively they rebounded the ball really well and didn’t give (Glencoe) a whole lot of second and third opportunities,” Morrison coach Corey Bales said.
Battles, 6-foot-4, dominated the paint and led all scorers with 26 points.
Glencoe coach Jeff Weedn said he was proud of his team – which is ranked No. 4 in Class B – and how it competed, but said Morrison’s athleticism dominated a game where the Wildcats didn’t make enough shots.
“We had (Morrison) unofficially for about 15 offensive rebounds,” Weedn said. “That’s too many because so many of those they put them back in.”
The Panthers came into the game averaging 91 points but faced a defensive challenge unlike anything they had seen. A physical Wildcats' defense held Glencoe to only 10 points in the first quarter and the Panthers did not top 13 in any frame.
“I just think it was how we started the game, how we started the second half,” Bales said. “When you’re up 20 you worry about holding on to the lead and trying to stay aggressive and they did a good job of that.”
It was Bales’ second game as Morrison's head coach this season. Bob Nelson, Morrison’s coach to begin the season, suffered a stroke in the middle of practice last week. He was released from the hospital Tuesday.
“We had a little prayer circle for him,” Battles said.” So it was really great hearing today that he got released. I think that kind of helped us get a little going, it relieved our brains really helped us out.”
The Wildcats texted Nelson after the game and Bales said he was happy his players could deliver news of a win.
“I’m happy for them and I’m happy for (Nelson) because I hope that he was watching and that he’ll be happy,” Bales said.
Players and coaches on both sides played with overflowing emotion.
Referees issued Weedn a technical foul with 1:25 to play in the first half and ejected Glencoe junior Tre’ Speer after a flagrant foul on a Morrison layup.
“That’s every Morrison-Glencoe game right there, a brawl,” Weedn said. “Long before I was here it’s always been a big rival so yeah its always heated.”
