May 4, the Morrison High School student body gathered in the Commons to witness seniors Brody Roe (Murray State College) and Taten Rupp (Seminole State College) sign to play college baseball next year.
Their families were present for the event, and a table was decorated with baseball memorabilia, including jerseys, caps, baseballs, gloves, as well as cookies.
Brody Roe has attended Morrison Schools 14 years, but his experience in baseball began in playing T-ball at age 5. Since then, he has worked hard and played baseball in school as well as travel ball through the summer.
Roe cites Coach Darren Briggs as the most influential coach: “He preaches working hard, but he practices what he preaches. Our field and baseball program has made significant leaps since he got here. He works with every player on our team and cares for everyone as well.”
Roe plays outfield and pitch, and in college aims to continue doing both. He will be attending Murray State College in Tishomingo. He hasn’t yet declared a major.
Roe’s mother, Sherry, is a kindergarten teacher at Morrison Elementary. His father, James, is a firefighter in Stillwater
“Baseball has taught me to set goals and work hard to achieve those goals,” Roe reflects. “It has created a strong work ethic, as well as working with a team for one goal.
“My favorite part about baseball is going out on the mound and competing for the guys.” He enjoyed the challenge of having a new high school coach every year of his high school career. One of his other biggest hobbies is basketball.
Mike Trout remains Roe’s main role model: “Even though he is one of the best players in the game, he still does all the little things and gives it 100% all the time.”
Roe would like to play baseball as long as he can. He concludes, “Baseball has given me many different memories, whether it be traveling to tournaments or making new teammates and friends.”
Taten Matthew Rupp has attended Morrison Schools 13 years. He started playing T-ball when he was five. Coach Darren Briggs and Coach Cory Bales have had the greatest influence on him. “They both taught me to have grit and to show passion,” he shares.
In the past Rupp has been behind the dish, some outfield, and infield. In college, He plans on being in the middle infield, or the corner. He is signing to play at Seminole State College in Seminole, Oklahoma. He hasn’t yet decided on a major.
Rupp’s father, Kyle, works at Ditch Witch as a Head Assembly Line Manager, and his mother, Brittany, owns a restaurant in Morrison.
Playing baseball has taught Rupp that “No matter how bad your day gets, you always have to have a positive attitude, because it affects everyone around you.”
He relishes the competition and “the willingness to be the best I can potentially be.”
Rupp adds, “I’d say my greatest challenge is, and probably anyone in general, is keeping everyone at bay when things aren’t going the way we like.”
Rupp also plays football and basketball. He also loves playing video games and binge-watching shows and movies.
He considers Derek Jeter a role model, because he always had a great attitude and hustled everywhere on the field. “On and off the field he was an influence,” he maintains.
And for career plans? “I am honestly not quite sure yet. I plan to stick with baseball for as long as I can.”
Rupp says in closing, “My summers playing baseball went quite well. It’s always fun traveling across the country to perform in front of tons of people. Me and my other teammates always have a blast.”
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
