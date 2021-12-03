Morrison football is all too familiar with the script that developed Friday night at Western Heights in Oklahoma City.
For a second-straight season, Morrison’s playoff run came to an end at the hands of Ringling.
The Wildcats (10-4) lost their Class A state semifinal game, 13-12, to bring an end to their season.
It was a defensive slugfest throughout the game, with neither team scoring in the first half. Turnovers were a big factor for Morrison, as the Wildcats turned the ball over three times in the opening two quarters.
Ringling finally put points on the board in the third quarter and a bit of back-and-forth followed.
Morrison managed to score shortly after Ringling with a 1-yard touchdown run by star tailback Tyler Voss, but failed to convert making it 7-6 late in the third.
The Blue Devils built on their lead with a score early in the fourth quarter to move ahead 13-6, putting Morrison’s back against the wall.
However, the Wildcats did respond with a touchdown on a scoop and score from its defense in the final minutes of regulation, but once again failed to convert a 2-point attempt and ultimately came one game – and one point – shy of the Class A state championship game.
Morrison will head into the offseason trying to revamp its backfield, as quarterback Jalen Powell and Voss – who accounted for most of Morrison’s offensive production this year – will graduate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.