Morrison softball coach J.T. Freeman shamelessly made a bet with his players prior to the Wildcats’ matchup with top-seeded Pocola in the Class 2A championship.
If they won, Freeman told them, he’d take his usual head full of dark hair and dye it bleach blond.
Less than a week after Morrison defeated Pocola 2-0 to win it all, senior catcher Audrey Warriner took pride in her coach’s new ’do.
“Oh, it’s funny because I did it,” Warriner said.
“She was my stylist,” Freeman said through a chuckle.
Freeman never thought he’d be in that position during the early goings of the season, though. He knew his team had talent, but sorting some things out left the Wildcats staring down a 5-4 record.
This year’s senior class eventually finished with a record of 127-20. Those four losses wouldn’t be a big deal to most programs, but they accounted for 20% of the five seniors’ defeats over the course of four seasons.
“I tried not to panic,” Freeman said. “When you’re not used to losing, to be 5-4 is pretty dicey. To the kids’ credit, everybody just stayed the course. I don’t wanna say I knew, but I knew we had too much talent for us to keep scuffling.”
“It was a little nerve-wracking,” Warriner added. “I still had faith in us. I thought we could still do it.”
Then Morrison rattled off 12 wins in a row, riding a group of pitchers led by senior Hally Vaughn to notch shutouts in eight of the victories. But the Wildcats had their streak come to a halt with back-to-back losses in their first two games of the Dale/Tecumseh Tournament.
Morrison finished that weekend 3-2, losing to a Class 3A school and the No. 1 team in Class A at the time, with wins over two Class 4A programs.
“Even though we didn’t win ’em all, I just saw a state tournament-style effort,” Freeman said of that weekend. “We rose to the challenge.”
The Wildcats blew through their regional tournament, outscoring opponents 26-3 in three-straight wins. It punched their ticket to the state tournament again, a place they didn’t figure they’d reach four seasons in a row.
“For the seniors, we were just happy to be there,” Warriner said. “Like, it’s our last year. I mean, even making it to the first game was crazy. You’ve never seen anyone go to four state tournaments. That’s crazy for a class of seniors to experience that.”
And once Morrison arrived in Oklahoma City, it didn’t take long until Freeman realized his team was inching closer and closer to another title.
In the quarterfinal game against Amber-Pocasset, the Wildcats retired the side in order during the top of the first inning. Then Morrison’s bats went to work.
Vaughn got things going with a leadoff single. Kallie Rupp followed that with a single of her own, and September Flanagan, who’s committed to Kansas, faced a 3-1 count when she cleared the bases with a three-run home run. Warriner hit a solo home run in the at-bat after Flanagan.
“Literally in eight or nine pitches, we’re up 4-0,” Freeman said. “As a coach, that was like, ‘OK, these seniors are ready. They’re focused. They’re where we need to be.’ I just think that set the tone for the whole state tournament.”
The Wildcats went on to exact revenge on Silo, the team that beat them in 2021’s title game, before the seniors capped off their careers with the win over Amber-Pocasset in the championship.
Warriner never thought she’d be a part of a program that was able to accomplish what it did during her time with Morrison, but now she’ll hang onto that forever. It was a storybook ending for her, with the beginning being equally as good as the conclusion.
“Finish the way you start, I guess,” Warriner said. “That’s my favorite thing to say now.”
Freeman was taken aback by his team’s performance this time around. After his players showed him they were locked in during the quarterfinals, he had faith in his squad to eventually leave Oklahoma City with what Morrison went there to get.
That was a different experience than the years prior, when he’d be too caught up in coaching to live in the moment.
“I really got to enjoy it this time,” Freeman said. “Just as you get old and more mature as a coach, you quit trying to be so uptight. I really just enjoyed watching them compete and play. I just take it all in. I was a fan.”
These five seniors will always mean something special to Freeman, he said. In his fourth year year at the helm of the program, this senior class was the first group of freshmen he had.
“I just love them like my own,” Freeman said. “They’re better humans than they are softball players. I know that sounds cliche, but all five of them are just awesome.
“As a coach, sometimes you just get to the right place and get with the right caliber kids. I just consider myself lucky.”
Freeman understands how important this year’s seniors were – and will always be – to the program. He isn’t expecting the Wildcats to waver because of that, though.
He believes the past four years have been the beginning of something special at Morrison, and Freeman and Co. will get to showcase that starting next fall.
“You don’t replace seniors like this. You don’t ask anybody else to be somebody else,” Freeman said. “I think the foundation is strong. I think we’re gonna have a very competitive ball club next year. … I hope we just keep right on through.”
