Morrison High didn’t allow Wewoka to make a last-minute comeback Friday night.
The Wildcats took a lead early in the fourth quarter before stopping the home team on a fourth down attempt minutes later. They preserved the lead and the victory by running out the final minutes, which totaled more than half of the fourth quarter.
In the end, Morrison beat Wewoka 32-24. The second-straight road victory moves Morrison into the Class A state quarterfinals, where it will travel to Ringling on Friday.
“There are eight teams left and we’re one of them,” Morrison coach Cory Bales said. “No one expected us to be here, so it’s a pretty awesome feeling. This is definitely one of the top five victories that I’ve had here at Morrison. They were so athletic, but our kids did such a good job of hanging in there and doing what they’re coached to do on defense.”
After Morrison broke the 28-28 tie early in the fourth quarter with a touchdown run by Tyler Voss. It was the Wildcats’ first score since the second quarter.
Wewoka took the ensuing drive and marched down the field in attempt to to tie the game, but the Wildcats’ defense held strong and stopped a fourth down attempt with about 7 minutes and 30 seconds remaining in the game.
“You talk about a huge momentum shift,” Bales said. “That’s kind of what makes it so special, too. They come back and tie it up on their home field and they’ve got all of the momentum, but we hung in there and got a stop. We got the ball back and drove down and scored.”
Morrison didn’t let Wewoka’s offense back on the field as it slowly drove down the field and ran out the clock. It was a drive Bales was quite proud of following the win.
“The thing that really stands out to me was running the last 7:30 off the clock, so our defense didn’t have step back on the field,” Bales said. “That was huge.”
The Wildcats dominated early in the game. They jumped out to a 24-8 lead in the first half.
Their first drive ended with an 18-yard touchdown throw from Jared Harmon to Doug Harshbarger. Their next score was a Voss reception before a Rowdy Cooper touchdown catch. The Wildcats were in control until halftime.
Wewoka came roaring back beginning with returning the second half kickoff for a touchdown to cut the gap in half. Wewoka scored again after a defensive stop, tying the game. Both teams exchanged drives before Morrison scored the go-ahead touchdown.
“The difference tonight was Jared Harmon,” Bales said. “He had well over 100 yards passing and probably only missed two passes. He loosened them up because they loaded the box. That was the best football game, as far as passing is concerned, that he’s had this year. I’m very proud of him.”
