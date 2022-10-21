MORRISON – Sophomore quarterback Mason Schubert scanned the field and lined up under center.
His team was in desperate need of a score – or some source of an offensive spark – having been held under 100 total yards with under one minute remaining in the first half of play. It was almost imperative at that point.
As Schubert took the snap, he dropped back, scanned the field, and found junior wide receiver Nathan Watters with a slight cushion between him and his defender in the left corner of the end zone.
Schubert squared his shoulders and fired a well-placed ball to his intended receiver and watched as it slid through Watters’ hands and bounced on the dead, light green grass.
Incomplete pass. Turnover on downs. Cougar football.
What had been a live, energetic roster on the Wildcat sideline, anxious to get back into the game was instantaneously drained of its energy. The chirping of crickets outweighed any noise made by the home crowd. Even the honking of cars passing by the stadium could be heard louder than their cheers.
A fumble by the opposition had set up the Wildcats in plus territory at the 19-yard line. Yet, the final drive of the first half ended up being a total encapsulation of the game, as Morrison (2-6) fell 28-8 to Woodland (6-2) at home Friday night.
“We have to capitalize on opportunities like that,” Morrison head coach Cory Bales said. “That’s inexcusable. We have to catch the football better than that and better than we did the whole night. A lot of that’s on me and the coaching staff, but had we converted there, we’re looking at a one possession game heading into halftime.”
A plethora of missed opportunities plagued Morrison in the loss that made a sub .500 season official.
From missed throws downfield to wide open receivers amid busted coverage from the opposing secondary to dropped balls in the open field, it was quite the sloppy performance for the Wildcats.
Bales was quick to voice his disdain for his team’s slapdash and seemingly careless performance at times in Friday night’s loss.
“I want to use my words carefully but don’t know if I can after that,” Bales said. “We had opportunities, just didn’t capitalize. I mean, that’s really all I can say.”
A lengthy, nine play opening drive for Woodland resulted in an 18-yard scramble around the left side from senior quarterback Aidan Rhodes for a touchdown to put the Cougars on the board first.
Two drives later, running back Nathan Bouchard ran into the end zone from two yards out to make it a 14-0 ballgame in favor of Woodland at the 2:59 mark in the second quarter.
The Wildcat defense utilized a bend-but-don’t-break method fairly well over the course of the game. Explosive plays were given up and numerous time-consuming, lengthy drives were allowed. Yet, three fumble recoveries kept the Wildcats in the game. One of which resulted in Morrison’s lone touchdown on the night, coming on a time-consuming 15-play drive by the Wildcats. Schubert found running back Brody Bailey on a wheel route from three yards out to make it a one possession ballgame.
“I could feel momentum shift our way,” Bales said. “As sloppy as we played, we had a chance there. Mason (Schubert) found Brody (Bailey) there on a wheel (route) and we made it a one-score game.”
All of a sudden, the home crowd was rabid once again the sound of feet stomping on the metal stands mixed with the drums of horns of the Morrison band echoed through the night.
However, that short-lived moment of euphoria quickly turned into a mirror image of the crowd’s level of enthusiasm for the majority of the game as Rhodes found his brother, Jackson from 19 yards out to once again make it a 22-8 contest in favor of Woodland.
“I felt the energy from our sideline get drained,” Bales said. “The guys did a phenomenal job staying engaged. Like I said, they battled the whole game. But, that touchdown (by Woodland) was really a gut punch.”
From that moment on, nothing the Morrison offense failed to generate any ounce of momentum. Stalled drive after stalled drive ended in one final Woodland touchdown off of Rhodes’ second touchdown run of the night, to make it all but official.
“Tough loss for us tonight,” Bales said. “We just got outplayed. Plain and simple. Got to shift our focus to next week.”
Woodland will now shift its focus to Chouteau-Mazie, for a road contest next week at 7 p.m. A win would keep the Wildcats’ playoff hopes alive. A loss however, could just be the ribbon on the season.
