Not every yard an offense needs to gain is created equal. Especially when the game is at stake.
Morrison High School opened its football season against Oklahoma Christian on Friday night. With a lively home crowd of red-and-white clad fans watching, the Saints beat the Wildcats 14-0. It came down to the very last yard.
Both offenses failed to move the ball against the other team’s defense. The first nine drives of the game ended with a punt and a two-play Morrison (0-1) drive to bleed out the first-half clock meant they walked off their grass field in a 0-0 deadlock.
Morrison, which models its defensive scheme off TCU’s, bottled up sophomore quarterback Garret Wilson. He was 9-20 for 91 yards and threw 2 interceptions.
“Our defense is a defense nobody else runs,” senior Morrison RB Tyler Voss said. “And nobody runs it so not a whole lot of people know how to pass against it.”
The OCS (1-0) defense was also impressive, stifling the two-headed Wildcat running attack of Voss and senior quarterback Jared Harmon. The pair ran for just 90 yards on 27 carries.
“We had a hard time running the football, which is what we hang our hat on,” Morrison coach Cory Bales said. “They loaded the box and we weren’t able to consistently get anything going.”
As the clock wound down in the fourth quarter, it looked as if the one offensive touchdown the Saints scored – a 20-yard catch with 11 minutes in the fourth quarter by senior receiver Colin Matteson – would be enough.
Freshman Wildcat cornerback Mason Schubert intercepted a pass intended for an out breaking Saint receiver with eight minutes left in the game to give his team a little fire but the energy was soon snuffed out.
Schubert plucked the ball out of the air in front of his man at the Morrison 30-yard line and broke toward the end zone. He was tackled at the 25-yard line, but what would have been the game-tying TD pass on the next play was intercepted by OCS DB Brooks Klein
The Wildcats got the ball back with four minutes remaining at the OCS 41-yard line. Though seconds quickly dwindled due to the rush-first Morrison style, the Wildcats had a chance to tie the game with just over a minute remaining.
Harmon connected to wide receiver Jalen Powell for 30 yards and took an option play himself down to the 1-yard line with two minutes remaining.
Two runners were stuffed on subsequent plays and Bales called a timeout with 1:29 left and his team facing fourth and goal.
The Wildcats called the same option play that Harmon used to get down to the one as their last chance. This time, though, Harmon was met with a swarm of defenders when he lunged for the goal.
“I feel like we blocked everything correctly, just a couple guys missed just one block,” Harmon said. “That was the one we needed.”
The Morrison QB was ripped to the ground, and flung the ball into the air to extend the play. It was scooped up by OCS and taken the other way for a 99-yard game-sealing score.
“We felt like we had the right setup, and we did,” Bales said. “We just didn’t execute it as well as we would have liked, and we didn’t get in.”
The Wildcats were denied at the goal line, but Bales has no regrets on how his team decided to finish the game. He was proud of the effort his team showed in being competitive with a team that beat them handily one year ago.
“I thought they really competed,” Bales said. “That’s the number two team in Class 2A. Went to semifinals last year. They’re a really good team. We got buried by them last year, so I’m really tickled with how we came out and competed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.