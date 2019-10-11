MORRISON – With its season essentially on the line, Morrison High made enough plays to stay alive in the playoff picture.
In a game with four lead changes, the Wildcats held onto the momentum just enough to secure a 24-22 victory against district foe Barnsdall at Dennis Casey Field on Friday night.
Twin brothers Gauge and Hunter Goldman starred for Morrison, as the two made plays in all three phases of the game. Gauge forced two Panther turnovers and led the Wildcats in receiving, while Hunter scored two rushing touchdowns and blocked a Barnsdall go-ahead field goal.
Gauge Goldman said the hard-fought victory felt good, especially as he and his brother were top contributors.
“We really needed the win,” Gauge Goldman said. “We came in after our bye week and practiced hard and got after it.”
Morrison coach Cory Bales said starting slow has been one of the main struggles for his team all season. The weak point continued Friday, as the Wildcats failed to score in the first quarter and allowed Barnsdall to take a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter on a touchdown pass from Joe Cole to Heath Moles.
Morrison battled back, though, and drove down the field for a one-yard Hunter Goldman rushing touchdown with 2:39 left in the first half to take an 8-7 lead.
The Wildcats found their mojo, and on the next Barnsdall offensive drive, Gauge Goldman intercepted a tipped pass from Cole.
“It happened so fast I didn’t even know what happened,” Gauge Goldman said. “It was crazy, just an unbelievable feeling.”
The turnover gave Morrison the ball back in Panther territory, and a few plays later, Goldman took a screen pass 42 yards down inside the five-yard-line, setting up another Hunter Goldman one-yard scoring plunge. After not receiving a carry in Morrison’s last two games, Hunter Goldman had 12 against the Panthers, two of which for touchdowns.
“I never really was a running back until this year,” Hunter Goldman said. “It was always Ryker (Hughes). It felt pretty good to get to score twice.”
The Wildcats (4-2 overall; 2-2 District A-5) took a 16-7 lead into the half, but a slow start haunted them again coming out of the locker room.
Morrison received the ball out of the half, but was forced to punt. The Panthers took the ball and scored on an 18-yard pass from Cole to Michael Marin, cutting the Wildcat lead to two.
The Panthers (5-2; 2-2) threatened again later in the third quarter, but Hunter Goldman blocked a Braden Kelley 21-yard field goal attempt. Bales said it has been a while since his team has had to block a field goal, but he was happy Goldman was able to do so Friday.
“I hate those dadgum field goals,” Bales said. “I liked them when we had someone to kick them, but I hate them now when they can beat you.”
Morrison retained its 16-14 lead, but not for long. Midway through the fourth quarter, Barnsdall took the lead back on an 11-yard run from Cole.
Down by six with their backs against the wall, the Wildcat offense had to make something special happen, and that is what it did.
Sophomore quarterback Jared Harmon led what would be the game-winning drive, which was capped off with a nine-yard Calan Veit touchdown run. Bales said he was proud of his offense’s resiliency even when the team got behind late.
Barnsdall tried to muster some late-game heroics, but a failed hook-and-ladder play resulted in a Gauge Goldman fumble recovery, and Morrison was able to hold on the rest of the way to secure its second district victory.
The Wildcats found a way to win in a tight game, which was their first regular season victory in a one-score game since 2015. The victory means Morrison can secure the third spot in the district if it wins the rest of its games.
Morrison now prepares to travel to Tonkawa to take on the reigning state champion Buccaneers on a short week, but for Gauge Goldman, he said he was happy his team took care of the task at hand on Friday.
“We’re getting back into a groove and getting more confident,” Gauge Goldman said. “I think we’ll be fine.”
