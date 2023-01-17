Both Stillwater High basketball programs were presented with an opportunity that neither the boys nor girls have been able to take advantage of thus far.
Entering Tuesday night’s doubleheader with Mustang, the Lady Pioneers and Pioneers hadn’t defeated a ranked opponent in a combined 13 tries.
And that unwelcome streak continued, with the Mustang leaving Pioneers Fieldhouse and returning home with two wins in hand.
Girls
Stillwater girls basketball coach Marcus Klingsick already knew. With his team down and having to foul, the Lady Pioneers sent the wrong person to the line.
“Fifteen is the best free-throw shooter they have,” he murmured while turning to walk back toward the bench.
It was the culmination of a frustrating final stretch for the Lady Pioneers, who were at their best on one end of the floor and toward their worst on the other in a 35-28 loss to No. 15 Mustang.
“It just came down to the last couple minutes,” Klingsick said. “Nothing really went right for us, and we didn’t help ourselves. We made some bad decisions.”
Leading up to that moment, Stillwater (5-7) had clung to the lead since midway through the third quarter. and when the Broncos (7-6) found a way to jump back in front, sophomore guard Christyona Harland helped the Lady Pioneers go up 28-27 with more than three minutes remaining.
Then Mustang closed the game on an 8-0 run, with a part of that being Broncos junior guard Parker Simonsen’s trip to the free-throw line – two of them, actually, resulting in four tries with Simonsen knocking down each one.
“I thought we gave a lot away,” Klingsick said. “We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, and we had a lot of unforced turnovers. A lot of possessions we’d like to have back that we did some silly stuff. We’ve just gotta be a little bit more disciplined.”
The Lady Pioneers entered the matchup having flipped the script on their woes from before winter break, winning three-straight games before Tuesday. It was a winning streak fueled by a menacing defensive prowess.
Klingsick’s squad has been lights out since the start of the new year, not allowing more than 63 points in any of their past five games before Tuesday. The loss to the Broncos marked the third-fewest points the Lady Pioneers have allowed this season.
But, of course, it wasn’t enough.
“You have a night where we’re not scoring, and you play great defense like that, that keeps yourself in the game,” Klingsick said. “That was the first thing I told them. … I’m proud that kept us in the game. We just gotta be a lot better on offense.”
The 28-point outing marks Stillwater’s lowest of the season. In fact, the Lady Pioneers haven’t scored less in a game since a 49-23 loss to Mustang on Feb. 26, 2021.
Still, they were in it, and that, Klingsick said, is a testament to his team’s defense.
After the Lady Pioneers’ seventh loss of the season to a ranked opponent, they’ll turn their attention to the Deer Creek Tournament. Stillwater drew a first-round matchup with rival Ponca City on Thursday, and Klingsick hopes it’s a matchup that fuels the Lady Pioneers.
More than anything else, though, he wants to see his squad continue to progress. That being the focus helped them previously string together three-straight wins, and Klingsick views this weekend – and their first game in particular – as an opportunity to start a new streak.
“I’m looking forward to the tournament. Hopefully, (the players) have a short memory,” Klingsick said. “It should sting a little bit, and you can use that, but we just need to have a short memory, come back Thursday, and let’s have a good game.”
Boys
Stillwater boys basketball coach Scott Morris summed up the Pioneers’ 63-52 loss to No. 12 Mustang pretty easily.
In his office on the northwest corner of Pioneers Fieldhouse, it didn’t take long for Morris to take a good glance at the scorebook before using one word to describe his observation.
“Overwhelming, honestly,” Morris said. “There are so many elements to this game, and we’re doing so much better in so many of the elements, but we’re lagging so far behind in so many of the elements.”
The Pioneers (3-9) trailed from start to finish against the Broncos (8-5). Mustang senior guard Jacobe Johnson and sophomore forward Roman Miller played a huge part in that, too.
Those two combined for 29 points, with Johnson, who’s committed to Oklahoma State for football, dropping a game-high 19. and while they were the only Broncos to score in double figures, Morris doesn’t want that to shy away from how dominant Mustang really is.
“When I think of just their game, their team as a whole, they just kind of stampede at you with some really good athletes,” Morris said. “They just had us by a couple of inches and 5 to 10 pounds at every position. That just minimizes so much of our mistakes.”
Before dismissing for winter break, Morris wanted to build around the prolific scoring efforts of Pioneers senior guard DJ Cason. Teams have started to put together defensive plans that limit his production, though, and the meeting with Mustang was no different.
Morris got what he’s been looking for with senior forward Brycin Ruff tallying a team-high 16 points and fellow senior Brennan Morris adding 10. But Cason was held to 3 points, making just one shot in the second quarter and making one of his two free-throw attempts.
“He’s a good enough point guard, that when that happens, he can distribute the ball,” Morris said. “His effectiveness there has increased, but we’ve gotta find ways to get him open more often. We can’t have him just getting one shot.”
The Stillwater boys won’t be following the girls to the Deer Creek Tournament. Instead, they’ll head east for the 3rd Annual Roper Invitational at Will Rogers High School. The Pioneers drew a first-round matchup with the host school, Will Rogers, and will face the Lopers at 2 p.m. Thursday.
While there isn’t much time to do so, Morris and Co. will go back to the drawing board to shore up those elements that are going well – while trying to get the others up to speed. This weekend provides an opportunity to showcase just that.
“You’ve just gotta figure out how to praise the ones that are going well, but you have to frantically repair the things that need repaired at the same time,” Morris said. “It’s kind of a maddening process.
“I love these kids, and they’re trying. You know, if they weren’t trying or fighting then it’d be easy. We’d just put it on cruise control and coast through the season. But, man, they’re fighting, so we’re trying to help ’em fight.”
