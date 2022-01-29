Jim Littell is aware of the extra effort.
After practice Friday night, about half of the Oklahoma State women’s basketball team remained on the court for at least 30 minutes, he said. The Cowgirls dedicated themselves to sharpening their skills, seeking solutions for a turnaround from their downhill slide through Big 12 Conference play.
The next day, the losing streak continued.
Kansas defeated OSU, 68-54, on Saturday afternoon in Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowgirls dropped their sixth straight game, and their commitment to improving added to OSU coach Littell’s frustration with the perpetual lack of results in the win column. As he sat beside starting forward Taylen Collins in the postgame press conference, he expressed his emotions about the difficult midseason stretch.
“My heart hurts for our kids,” Littell said. “And they continue to battle.”
The Cowgirls (6-12 overall, 1-8 Big 12 Conference) couldn’t shake the problem that has hindered their progress throughout the losing streak. They persistently attempted open shots but struggled to connect with the basket. OSU put up 80 shots from the field – an indicator of the tireless effort Littell mentioned – but made only 16.
Attempts that looked promising often turned into nothing. Toward the end of the third quarter, junior guard Lauren Fields attempted a 3-pointer that bobbled in and out of the hoop as the home crowd sighed dejectedly. In the fourth quarter, senior center Kassidy De Lapp tried to convert sophomore guard Lexy Keys’ missed 3-pointer into a second-chance layup, but it fell short.
“It is hard going in with what we have because each of us are trying our best,” Collins said. “We all have that common goal of trying to get a win at the end, and like Coach said, we put up a lot of shots this game, and it was hard seeing those shots go out and then have to go play defense.”
As the Cowgirls missed 64 field-goal attempts, a victory quickly fell out of reach. Junior guard N’Yah Boyd narrowed KU’s lead to 15-14 when she drained a 3-pointer early in the second quarter, but the Jayhawks (13-5, 4-4) rolled to a 28-20 halftime advantage.
In the third quarter, KU’s lead ballooned to as many as 19 points.
Littell and Collins mentioned size as a factor that created a mismatch with the Jayhawks.
“I know I’m a smaller-sized post,” said Collins, a 6-1 sophomore. “Going in against those larger posts is a little more challenging, and so figuring out the best way to get my shots off was tough.”
Instead of counteracting the offensive woes, the Cowgirls’ trademark defensive strength waned against the Jayhawks, Littell said. OSU managed to force 18 turnovers but also allowed KU to make 7 of 14, or 50%, of its 3-point shots.
The Cowgirls dealt with reduced depth, continuing a pattern that has extended through much of the season. Although Keys, De Lapp and Lauren Fields have returned from COVID protocol to replenish the Cowgirls’ starting lineup, their bench options were limited. Ruthie Udoumoh, Neferatali Notoa and Brittany Reeves missed the game because of what Littell simply called “a coach’s decision.”
Without that trio, OSU turned to freshman forward Tori Garza, who provided eight points.
“That’s called searching a little bit,” Littell said. “We’re searching for somebody. Tori’s proven in practice where she can make shots, and she can really get her shots off. She’s a kid that plays with no fear as far as on the offensive end.”
In Fields’ second game back from COVID protocol, she led the Cowgirls with 13 points, and Collins added 12. But no one could match Holly Kersgieter, a junior guard from Sand Springs, who scored 17 points to energize KU’s offense.
Despite OSU’s baffling offensive issues, Littell noted a couple of positive takeaways. The Cowgirls outrebounded the Jayhawks 20-8 on the offensive end, and OSU improved its free-throw shooting, going 16 for 18 from the stripe.
After another disheartening loss, Littell stands by his belief that the Cowgirls’ extra efforts will eventually pay off. Next, OSU has the chance to bounce back in a rematch with the Jayhawks at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Lawrence, Kansas.
“Our kids care,” Littell said. “They want to do well, and they want to make shots and they want to get better on a daily basis. They’re not not accepting what we got right now. … I think it’s just the character of the kids that they’re gonna continue to fight, and we’re gonna continue to be positive and continue to coach our kids.”
