The guests of honor received a warm welcome when they stepped into the restaurant on World Equestrian Center grounds.
That evening in Ocala, Florida, cheers surrounded coach Larry Sanchez and the Oklahoma State equestrian team as if they were at a pep rally in Stillwater. OSU fans and families flocked to the patio. The musicians at The Yellow Pony restaurant provided a fitting soundtrack for the celebration, selecting Queen’s “We Are the Champions” and songs that mention cowgirls.
Sanchez and his team took in the scenery at the impromptu party.
“I think it’s going to stay in their minds for a long, long time,” Sanchez said.
The fanfare capped a historic day for the Cowgirls.
The top-ranked OSU equestrian team defeated Texas A&M, 11-9, to win its first overall National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA) championship Saturday in Florida. Although equestrian is not an NCAA sport, the Cowgirls distinguished themselves as OSU’s only women’s team to secure a national title.
After winning Big 12 championships and Western discipline championships, the Cowgirls have the highest prize. Bearing a silver horseshoe logo and the NCEA letters, the wooden trophy that sat in front of Sanchez during his Tuesday news conference is a marker of Cowgirl equestrian’s growth.
OSU added equestrian in 1999, and Sanchez led the fledgling program.
There were early obstacles. First, he needed horses.
“When they hired me to start this program – and I’m starting my 24th year this year – we didn’t have anything,” Sanchez said.
He had to start somewhere, so he stopped by a horse sale about an hour from Stillwater. Piece by piece – and horse by horse – the Cowgirl equestrian program took shape, bolstered by OSU’s animal science department.
Today, donation horses comprise the Cowgirls’ entire herd, Sanchez said. People across the nation have stepped up to support the team, and OSU equestrian’s wide reach is also evident in its roster. The program has drawn in student-athletes from Washington to Pennsylvania, from the Netherlands to Poland.
This season, the Cowgirls clicked. Sanchez said team chemistry played a major role in their ability to win their first overall national title.
“The team was rallying around each other,” Sanchez said. “All of the things that can come up, the ups and the downs, teams can handle them in different ways, and to watch them this season just kind of rely on each other and to let the stuff go that was not in their control …
“I saw it throughout the year, but as we started getting closer to the postseason, and then in particular in the postseason, is when they truly came together. and there was just no doubt that they were a family.”
Abigail Brayman and Stephanie Helsen anchored the group with veteran leadership, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility they gained because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Freshman Riley Hogan pushed the Cowgirls to a 10-8 lead against the third-ranked Aggies, and senior All-American Sydnie Ziegler sealed the championship win with the last point in Fences.
After the celebration in Ocala, the hype followed the Cowgirls to Stillwater, where fans were waiting for them at the airport.
As a sport that isn’t often in the spotlight, OSU equestrian had a watershed moment. The publicity, from social media posts to TV coverage, gives a little boost to recruiting, Sanchez said. But he still has work to do.
“That helps a little bit, but you need to make sure that you’ve recruited well so that you can continue this,” Sanchez said. “We’re very excited to work hard next year so that we could try and bring another national championship back to Oklahoma State and make this kind of a tradition rather than a once in a while thing.”
Although the national title isn’t a surefire way to reload a roster, it has shown Sanchez that OSU’s fan base is gaining interest in his sport. In Ocala, along with families of the Cowgirls, several fans with no relation to the student-athletes showed up, Sanchez said. Some are new to equestrian but have become invested in the program.
For fans with little experience in the equestrian world, Sanchez offered advice. He compared the sport to wrestling in terms of its learning curve.
“If you haven’t wrestled or if you haven’t been a wrestling fan and you just go for the first time, sometimes it’s a little confusing to understand exactly what’s going on and how the points are scored and those sorts of things,” Sanchez said. “And if you sit by somebody that is knowledgeable about the sport, it makes it a lot more interesting, a lot more fun if you know what to look for and you know what’s going on and how to follow and track the scoring throughout the day.”
