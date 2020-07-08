The National Wrestling Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that it would be reopening its museum July 13.
The Hall of Fame will follow guidelines and recommendations from health and safety experts to help ensure the well-being of its visitors and staff.
“We are excited to reopen and welcome visitors back to the Hall of Fame, but we want to do so in a manner that ensures the safety of our visitors and our staff,” said Lee Roy Smith, Executive Director. “We appreciate visitors understanding that the precautions that we are taking are to protect not only their health, but also the health of our community.”
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Visitors are requested to contact the museum in advance of their visit to make a reservation. Reservations can be made by telephone at (405) 377-5243 or by email at info@nwhof.org. In order to maintain social distancing, the number of visitors permitted in the museum at one time will be limited, so walkups may not be admitted for safety reasons.
The Hall of Fame will implement enhanced health and safety measures for all visitors and staff.
For everyone’s safety, face coverings (masks) must be worn at all times inside the museum. The face covering not only provides protection for you, but also protects others near you, to prevent those who may have the illness from unknowingly spreading COVID-19 to others.
Social distancing guidelines are encouraged, including maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet between individuals.
The Hall of Fame will regularly clean and disinfect the museum, with enhanced frequency in high-traffic and high-touch locations, such as interactive displays and kiosks, using EPA-approved disinfectants.
The Hall of Fame interactives will be available and cleaned using the high-touch protocols. Each museum guest will receive a complimentary stylus to use at the interactive digital kiosks during their visit.
Handwashing supplies will be restocked regularly in restroom facilities, and hand sanitizer will be placed throughout the museum.
The Hall of Fame asks that individuals who have a fever, or otherwise feel ill, do not visit the museum. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 degrees will not be admitted and should not visit the museum until they have no fever and no evidence of COVID-19 symptoms.
Hall of Fame Reopening Guidelines
• Make advance reservation at 405-377-5243 or info@nwhof.org
• Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Friday
• Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday
• Visitors and staff MUST wear face coverings (masks) at ALL times
• Social distancing guidelines - six feet between individuals - are encouraged
• Museum will be regularly cleaned and disinfected with enhanced frequency in high-traffic and high-touch locations
• Interactives will be available and cleaned using the high-touch protocols
• Visitors will receive a complimentary stylus to use at the interactive digital kiosks during their visit
• Individuals who have a fever, or otherwise feel ill, are asked to not visit the museum
• Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 degrees will not be admitted
– Submitted
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.