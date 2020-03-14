While many sports fans are angered by recent postponements or cancellations disrupting one of the busiest times in sports, aspiring professional athletes such as Trey Cobb and Carson Teel are wondering when – or if – they will receive their next paycheck to take care of bills.
“We haven’t gotten a paycheck for baseball since last August,” Cobb said in a phone interview Friday. “We’re all counting on that paycheck being there April 1, and it’s not going to be – I would imagine. They’re probably gonna send guys home, and you can’t get a job, because you might have to come back at any time.
“It’s going to be a stressful time, especially for the guys like me that have families and stuff like that. It’s a lot more than baseball right now, and we understand that, but it doesn’t mean it’s not still super frustrating.”
It’s not like minor league baseball players are making the money anywhere near comparable to that of those players even on league minimum’s at the Major League level – to where a few months without a steady income may not break the bank.
Minor league players are paid around an average of $1,300 a month in the lowest A level, to $10,000 per month at the Triple-A level – over roughly a four- to five-month season depending on the level.
“Minor league baseball’s designed for a young kid that does not have a family,” said Cobb, who has a wife and newborn twins. “It’s not designed for if you’re 25, you have kids, you have a wife. Minor league baseball sees it as, ‘We’re paying for your housing, we’re paying for your food, what else do you need?’ Car payment, credit card, kids to feed.”
Cobb was supported by his wife Kaci to continue his baseball career after they discovered they were to have twins, which were born premature and spent time in the neonatal intensive care unit.
Just a few months after their birth in October, he was already feeling the squeeze of limited revenue when he had to report to Florida in January to begin rehabbing from Tommy John surgery he underwent in April.
The eighth-round draft pick of the New York Mets in the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft was getting paid simply in meal wages – which was maxed out at $175 a week – but was able to take home extra food from the one meal a day the organization was able to feed him up until spring training opened. Once camps opened, the pay dipped by $150, though the daily meals at the facilities increased.
“The Mets are incredible,” Cobb said. “… They allow you to take to-go boxes of food, because we only got one meal paid for a day at the field, so you would have to use your meal money to pay for the other meals. But they would let you take the to-go boxes home, and one time we took an entire prime rib home – had it in a little Holiday Inn mini-fridge – and we’d cut it up.
“So, we’d usually get enough to pocket the $175 every week. It’s not a lot money, but when you’re not spending any money, it is a lot of money that helps cover your bills.”
Right now, the minor league system is delaying the start of its season indefinitely, while the MLB has stated it will postpone the start – which was supposed to be March 26 – by two weeks. And even then, with college athletics canceled for the remainder of the academic year and other pro sports postponing in-season for at least 30 days, there is no certainty of when baseball – at any level – will begin.
And it’s that uncertainty about when the income will return that has the minor league players facing one of their greatest fears.
“It would be very, very weird to have a conversation in a couple of years and (somebody) says, ‘Oh, yeah, I remember you. Did you play pro ball, right?’ And you say, ‘Yeah.’ ‘So why’d you retire?’ ‘Well, the coronavirus. I couldn’t wait it out,’” Cobb said. “It’d be a weird conversation to have, but I feel like somebody will have that conversation at some point.”
While going through spring training amidst the growing concerns around the coronavirus, the former Cowboys were witnessing early on the changes to the sports landscape before it reached its crescendo this week.
According to Teel, they were eventually told they were no longer allowed to give autographs or interact with the fans – many of whom attend spring training largely, because of the opportunity for a better chance to interact with their favorite baseball players.
“It’s very strange, because you want to do anything to help those kids out, you know, whether it’s find the guy they’re looking for or sign it yourself,” Teel said. “And that you have to tell the little kids, ‘No,’ it’s kind of disappointing.
“But you’re doing what’s in the best interest of everybody, you know. It’s kind of sad, but you got to take care of yourself, and make sure all those people are safe, too.”
Teel participated in a five-inning intrasquad game Friday – while organizations were still trying to figure out how to manage the season’s delay – and he said it has been one of the weirdest experiences in spring training during his short professional career.
“Every day you wake up and go to the field and think, ‘Another day without anybody here watching, another day we can’t see anybody,’” Teel said. “It’s just very, very strange.”
Making the current holding pattern on the start to the season more difficult for Teel and Cobb is that their usual escape following workouts is also on hold.
Both are avid sports fans, and had planned to watched the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team face No. 1-ranked Kansas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference Tournament on Thursday. But Cobb, who was charting pitches throughout the afternoon, discovered the hard way that the tournament had been canceled the morning of the game – and in fact, all college and pro sports had been put on hold.
“I’m running inside – like actually jogging – into the clubhouse because I didn’t want to miss the tipoff of this game. And I go to check my phone, and I go to the score mobile app to refresh and it just says cancelled,” Cobb said. “So, I find out that OSU-Kansas is canceled literally at tip off when I’ve been excited about it all day and how I can’t wait to watch this game and then I get there, there’s no game.
“It just takes that escape away from you.”
For Teel, he and several of his teammates have filled the void with video games.
He said they have downloaded the MLB The Show on PlayStation, and have passed the time playing a virtual version of their sport.
“Some of us are on there, so we’re playing as each other on the video game and stuff like that to keep active,” Teel said.
According to Cobb, he’s not much into the video game scene.
Having already watched all of ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentaries, Cobb said he may have to explore a new venture if he remains in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
“I guess I’ll pick up a book or something,” Cobb said. “Maybe I’ll learn Spanish finally.”
But after both interviewed with The News Press on Friday, they were given at least a bit of clarity.
On Saturday, Cobb was informed the Mets organization were giving players the option to return home – or they could stay and work at that the facility. The significance for Cobb was it means he is no longer on the rehab list, and if he ultimately elects to stay in Florida – which he was still debating – he would begin work on the bullpen and live phase of his return.
Teel was also told Saturday that he could go home, and was planning to make the drive back to his hometown of Stillwater beginning Sunday morning.
With being released, both former Cowboys would have the potential to find an income back in Oklahoma – if both return – in the form of training sessions offered to youth baseball players. That is how both have typically spent their offseasons when possible.
“It’s a good thing that I have a good relationship with a lot of people in Oklahoma, so that if I do go back for a short period of time, I know there’s a bunch of people that would want to pick up lessons or something like that, so I could get some income through that,” said Cobb, a Broken Arrow native. “… You’re home for a who-knows-how-long period of time, so it’s not like you can really get a lease somewhere, so I’m sure one of our families – they do a great job – they will probably let us you know, crash somewhere.”
But the here and now isn’t the only concern Cobb has for the state of baseball.
He discussed how many of MLB’s top pitchers have their offseason and spring training down to exact science – when to start pitching, how many pitches to have thrown by the start of the season, etc. But that has now been thrown completely out the door.
Now, those routines have been interrupted, and those professionals are faced with a new task of figuring out how to maintain their arms and bodies for an unknown period of time, and then face straining those arms perhaps deeper into the calendar year based on how MLB elects to approach the delay to the season.
“I feel like some of the people are gonna get injured from this,” Cobb said. “… That’s my biggest fear, and I think that’ll be something to watch out for this year is how people can handle things injury-wise because, it’s gonna be a really big deal.”
