Nothing seems to bother Chenise Delce, even when she’s in the NCAA Tournament.
The Tulsa freshman pitcher who defines the term “even keel” to her teammates didn’t get rattled at all in her first foray at an NCAA Regional.
Delce dialed up nine strikeouts to advance to the winner’s bracket after a 5-0 win against higher-seeded Arkansas on Thursday night at Cowgirl Stadium.
The Carl Albert High product has been a catalyst behind the Golden Hurricane’s success this season despite the graduation of program legend Emily Watson in the offseason. Through six innings of a pitcher’s duel between her and Razorback righthander Autumn Storms, Delce kept the team in it until the right time.
“I really tried to go into the game with a blank slate,” Delce said. “In high school it’s a lot different, so coming here and pitching in this atmosphere is a lot different. It’s kind of scary to be honest, but you’ve just gotta go through it.”
The moment when the Golden Hurricane (36-18) took advantage came in the top of the seventh as the litany of Arkansas errors – five on the day – finally caught up with the Hogs.
Tulsa catcher Rylie Spell went and told her team that the offense hadn’t been a problem for them all day, as hits were coming fairly easy against Storms, but they had yet to push a run across.
“Before the inning we all said, ‘We’ve been hitting this girl all game, so let’s string something together,’” Spell said. “Haley (Meinen) coming up and getting that big hit right off the bat was really good, and got our momentum going, and the girls in the dugout were great with all of the cheers. So just having momentum from the first at-bat was really important.”
The Golden Hurricane followed that hit from Meinen up when they scored their first two runs on a fielder’s choice from Mikayla Whitten as the Arkansas third baseman hesitated to throw to first, threw home instead on a play where the errant ball allowed Tulsa to score two.
After that error, the floodgates were open. Arkansas coach Courtney Deifel said she thought her team made a poor decision on the play going home instead of allowing a run to score and getting the easy out at first.
“I think we panicked on that play,” Deifel said. “She kicked it a little bit. When she picked it up I’m not really sure she had a play at home and really, in that moment you have to know you’re beat there and throw it across the field. When she rushed that throw, she threw it past our catcher and allowed another run to come home and that’s really the big difference. They get one on that play and we get an out across the field then it changes the momentum. … The next thing you know, they have five.”
Arkansas (38-19) had already lost to Tulsa earlier in the season and now after this loss has its back against the wall as it will play Brigham Young in a 2:30 p.m. win-or-go-home matchup on Friday.
Razorback sophomore designated player Danielle Gibson said her motivation extends beyond just keeping the season alive. With seniors like Ashley Diaz – one of a few with Gibson who earned hits off of Delce – possibly playing her last game, Gibson said she and the rest of then underclassmen will play with more fire.
“I think that’s more my motivation to fight for them, because (Diaz) is an amazing player and I think as a team we just have to want it more,” Gibson said. “We didn’t show it today as a group, and I’m hoping tomorrow we can come out with a fire lit and guns blazing.”
Tulsa coach John Bargfeldt and the Golden Hurricane will play Oklahoma State at noon Friday for a chance to advance to the regional championship Saturday. Tulsa has owned the series for all of OSU coach Kenny Gajewski’s career, with the Cowgirls mustering only two wins in the past half decade.
One of those wins was the last time the two matched up back in March, though, and Bargfeldt would like to get back in the winning ways against OSU. If the Golden Hurricane play like they did Thursday, Bargfeldt feels his team will be tough to beat.
“I was just proud of them that they kept going and kept having good at-bat after good at-bat,” Bargfeldt said. “That’s the type of team we are. We’re not going to hit a three-run homer very often. Every once in a while we will, but just need to be somebody that just passes the bat and keeps the line moving.”
