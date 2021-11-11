After Mike Boynton named each and every member of the NCAA process that denied his players the opportunity to play in the postseason, the NCAA is calling foul.
In a statement released Thursday – a week after Boynton and Oklahoma State athletics director Chad Weiberg teed off on the NCAA – the Association took offense to the Cowboys calling out individuals.
“Comments by Oklahoma State personnel regarding its infractions case resulted in NCAA volunteer committee members and staff receiving threatening and offensive messages after being identified by name. This is unacceptable,” read that statement that appeared to be a joint statement from Mark Emmert, the NCAA President, John J. DeGioia, the NCAA Board of Governors chair, and Jere Morehead, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors chair.
The statement also took offense to both Weiberg and Boynton proclaiming that other universities being investigated by the NCAA infractions committee to not cooperate with the investigation as Oklahoma State had done.
“Oklahoma State personnel encouraged individuals to circumvent the NCAA member-created process that every school agrees to participate in as part of their responsibility to each other,” the statement continued. “Further, there is a troubling trend of misstating facts about the infractions process by schools that disagree with the infractions outcomes. Each member has the ability to seek change to the Division I infractions process, and there is a review group underway looking at how to improve the process.”
The NCAA statement failed to elaborate exactly what facts stated by Boynton or Weiberg were considered a misstatement of facts.
Weiberg had stated at last week’s press conference that the NCAA had not given the university any answers to questions that had about what they could have done differently to prevent former assistant coach Lamont Evans from acting in secret to commit criminal acts for his personal gain. And the NCAA’s statement Thursday did not go into any details to potentially answer those questions Oklahoma State officials said they had surrounding the case.
The NCAA statement concluded with, “This is also a clear example of the work that needs to be done to address issues and behaviors like this moving forward with the new NCAA Constitution and Division I Transformation process. We know that an adverse decision can be emotional, but personal attacks against individuals simply carrying out their responsibilities are inappropriate, unethical and potentially dangerous.”
Regardless of the statements from Oklahoma State or the NCAA, the fact remains, that an entire group of Oklahoma State men’s basketball players who were not on campus when the offenses occurred will be penalized by the actions of an adult who carried out criminal acts over five years at two different universities and was not caught by the NCAA, but instead by an FBI investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.