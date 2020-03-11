The growing concern around COVID-19 has now affected March Madness.
NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Wednesday that the men's and women's basketball championships will be limited to essential personnel and family members. An Oklahoma State University spokesperson said it is being interpreted that this decision will affect the wrestling championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as well.
"The NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel recognizes the fluidity of COVID-19 and its impact on hosting events in a public space. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the United States, and behavioral risk mitigation strategies are the best option for slowing the spread of this disease," Emmert said in the statement. "This is especially important because mildly symptomatic individuals can transmit COVID-19. Given these considerations, coupled with a more unfavorable outcome of COVID-19 in older adults – especially those with underlying chronic medical conditions – we recommend against sporting events open to the public. We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees, and fans."
Emmert continued and said he understands the fans' disappointed with the decision.
"The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel. Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance," Emmert said. "While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”
It has also been announced the NIT – which the Oklahoma State men's basketball team could potentially receive a bid to if they do not win the Big 12 Conference tournament title – will go on as planned, but will also be played without fans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.