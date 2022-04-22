Collin Oliver waited while the reporters formed a rough semicircle around him on the practice field.
Ready to field his first question, Oliver stood facing the people he had previously seen in boxes on a Zoom screen.
“I’m kind of new to this.”
Throughout the past 8 months, that statement has often applied to Oliver’s life. He suited up for his first Oklahoma State football game as a freshman edge rusher. Then he made his first start for the Cowboys. At the end of the season, the awards poured in and on Monday, Oliver found himself in the midst of his first OSU media scrum – his earlier interviews had taken place virtually.
The meteoric rise to national acclaim has been a whirlwind for the self-described “real stay-at-home guy” from Edmond.
“I always wanted this as a kid, and now that it’s here, it’s just crazy,” Oliver said.
As Oliver prepares to follow his breakout freshman year, he is reaching another milestone: growing into a leader. His status within the defense has shifted. One year ago, Oliver was an early enrollee adjusting to then-defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ methods and learning from veterans such as Brock Martin, the scrappy edge rusher Oliver called “a brother I never had.”
This year, he continues to look to Martin and former Edmond Santa Fe teammate Trace Ford for examples, but Oliver also has a season of experience to guide him. While new defensive coordinator Derek Mason dissects and tweaks the Cowboys’ schemes, Oliver can ease into the process with his knowledge of the preexisting system.
“He’s special,” Mason said. “He’s got special tools and talents.”
Mason’s strategies could add some tricks to Oliver’s game. Oliver said there are slight changes in the way Mason utilizes the Leo position, and Mason is searching for the best approach for fitting all of OSU’s top defenders into the lineup.
If Ford returns as planned and Martin recovers from the injury that has kept him sidelined during spring practice, then the Cowboys are stacked at edge rusher.
“When everybody gets back healthy for, I believe fall camp (and) summer workouts as well, we’re going to be scary,” Oliver said.
Mason didn’t offer details about managing depth at Leo, but he indicated the defense has flexibility.
“I’m just looking forward to getting our best 11 on the field, and that may look different than it did a year ago,” Mason said. “Just schematically, it may look different. … Do we move some guys around so we can create some matchups up front and some versatility in terms of our depth?
“Those are all the things that we’re looking at right now, but I can tell you, it’s uber talented in that room, and right now, we’re just trying to do some pure spring evaluation, so we’re close.”
Regardless of how much Oliver’s role evolves, adaptability is nothing new for him. Just as he quickly settled into his first media scrum, showing his affable personality with an easygoing sense of humor, he fit into a seasoned defensive line and wowed spectators who couldn’t believe he was a freshman.
The statistics and honors comprise a glowing resume: unanimous Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Football Writers Association of America Freshman of the Year Finalist, conference leader and Cowboy freshman record-holder with 11.5 sacks.
But Oliver recognizes he is relatively new to college football. As successful as he has been, his foundation needs building blocks.
“I definitely want to improve in my run-stopping ability,” Oliver said. “Which all in all, I’ve been getting stronger in the weight room; I feel like I’ve done that so far. But you can never stop improving, so just keep getting better.”
Oliver has a chance to put those steps into action at Boone Pickens Stadium when he and his teammates take the field for the Spring Football Finale at 1 p.m. Saturday. He’s established himself as a player to watch, an NFL prospect with an autograph fans are sure to seek.
Throughout the flurry of changes, Oliver stays grounded with the constants in his life. He said returning home to spend time with his family after the Fiesta Bowl improved his mindset. Oliver credited his parents, Marshall and Jewell, for teaching him to not let success turn into arrogance.
“(I’m) just keeping my head down,” Oliver said. “I’ve been taught at a young age to be humble. I’m going to continue to do that throughout anything in life.”
