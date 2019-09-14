Local deer hunters have a lot of work to do before the season opens on Oct. 1. Bucks will shed their velvet in a month and then hunting begins a month later. This season my list includes a new deer hunter.
Just like any deer hunter I have tree stands to put up and check, food plots that need to be prepared for planting, but this year brings new excitement to deer camp.
A tractor is a good place to think, and this deer hunter has already been logging time preparing for fall hunting. It’s inevitable that past hunts come to mind as well as what has to be done to help make the season a success.
This will be my 27th season deer hunting in and around Payne County, and one that will be notable. My son is going to deer hunt for the first time this fall. His time for tagging along is over. He’s going to get his chance.
On top of my normal preparation for the fall, I have to plan for the youth deer season and the potential of an extra hunter later in the season. Somewhere in the solitude of an engine running at full blast and grass flying everywhere, I’m both excited and nervous about what’s to come.
Some of the greatest excitement of my hunting life came from my first deer hunts. I didn’t sleep for a few Novembers is a row. The chance to carry my own gun and harvest a deer was intoxicating.
As the tractor hummed along it became clear that I was beginning to put a lot of pressure on myself for what the hunting season could become.
I want everything to go well and be fun. A harvest would be great, but it’s the smell of gun oil, early morning coffee and the chance to watch the sun come up and the world wake up that also comes back when I think about my early hunts.
One of the reasons my son has been a spectator until this year is that I wanted him to be old enough to appreciate what it means to harvest an animal. It’s a complex feeling of both excitement and remorse.
I know that people start their kids hunting at 5 or 6 years of age, but I’m not necessarily in favor of kids that young hunting. My son will be nine this fall. That’s earlier than I started hunting but older than others I guess.
I had no intention of deciding years ago when the time would be right. I also had no intention of getting in a hurry. He wanted to hunt last year and we made him tag along for another season. Now it feels like there’s no reason to hold him back.
It took an evening to get the wheat field behind my home mowed and ready to disc up. The excitement for the season has me ahead of schedule. There’s plenty more to do in the next few months and more chances to think and daydream to the hum of a tractor. Deer season will be here before you know it.
Jon Kocan is the Stillwater News Press outdoors writer and a longtime hunter. He can be reached at jkocan@stwnewspress.com.
