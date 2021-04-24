Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State receiver Rashod Owens skips out of attempted tackle by Anthony Jimmerson on his way to a touchdown during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Oklahoma State football may have found replacements for its skill players lost to graduation and this week’s NFL Draft.
Those young Cowboys were on display Saturday in the annual spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium. They made a handful of plays that left thousands of fans and their teammates excited about the future just days before former stars Tylan Wallace and Chuba Hubbard are expected to be drafted.
One of those players was freshman Jaden Bray, a Norman High product. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver caught the first two touchdowns of the game.
The first of those came in the final minute of the first half. Sophomore quarterback Shane Illingworth threw a fade pass to the end zone, and although the pass was slightly underthrown, Bray made a 25-yard catch that resembled something Wallace would have brought down during his time as OSU.
Bray’s second touchdown came from redshirt senior Ethan Bullock in the second half. It was a 7-yard throw and Bray had to make a diving catch while being blanketed by the defense. It was a close call, but the catch was ruled complete.
Unofficially, Bray finished his first spring game as a Cowboy with four catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns. His teammates had plenty of good things to say about the true freshman who’s only been on campus a few months.
Another young receiver that shined during the spring game was redshirt freshman Rashod Owens.
The San Antonio native made a double move on an out-and-up route that turned into a 66-yard touchdown pass from Illingworth on the last drive from the “Black” team, which beat the “Orange” squad, 27-19.
1 of 44
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State receiver Rashod Owens skips out of attempted tackle by Anthony Jimmerson on his way to a touchdown during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State Cowboy Colby Blatnik hauls in a catch in front of safety Thomas Harper during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State linebacker Constantino Borrelli drags down running back Zach Middleton during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State receiver Jaden Bray hauls in a catch during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State players check on running back LD Brown, who got dinged up during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State Cowboy Back Braden Cassity slips out of the grasp of safety Ty Williams after hauling in a catch during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State Cowboy Colby DeSean Buckner hauls in a catch during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Former Oklahoma State offensive lineman Zach Crabtree recently joined the OSU coaching staff in the recruiting department after serving as a quality control coach at Baylor last season.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State defensive end Trace Ford, who sat out Saturday Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium due to a lingering injury, celebrates after true freshman Jaden Bray caught a touchdown pass.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy signs autographs during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Former Stillwater High product Gunnar Gundy throws a pass during Oklahoma State's spring game Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy watches from the end zone while his son, Gunnar Gundy, takes snaps during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State defensive backs Jarrick Bernard-Convese (24) and Christian Holmes (0) chirp with the Orange secondary after it gave up a lenghty pass to true freshman receiver Jaden Bray during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State cornerback Christian Holmes (0) knocks away a pass intended for receiver Tay Martin (4) during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State cornerback Christian Holmes (0) knocks away a pass intended for receiver Tay Martin (4) during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State defensive backs Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) and Christian Holmes (0) get the secondary fired up prior to Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State receiver Braydon Johnson hauls in a catch during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Former Oklahoma State receiver Adarius Bowman returned for Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Former Oklahoma State receiver Anthony Hill, who is now a regular in Hollywood, returned for Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State receiver Braydon Johnson hauls in a catch in front of safety Sean Michael Flanagan (18) during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lacy (89) crashed down on running back Jaylen Warren for a tackle for a loss during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State receiver Tay Martin (4) tries to spin out of the grasp of cornerback Christian Holmes (0) during a 7-on-7 drill prior to Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State receiver Rashod Owens hauls in a catch during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State receiver Rashod Owens hauls in a catch and turned it into a lengthy touchdown during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State receivers Rashod Owens and John Paul Richardson celebrate after Owens scored on a lengthy catch and run during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State safety Nick Session (14) gives a playful shove to receiver Rashod Owens after Owens beat Session on a lengthy catch and run for a touchdown during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press The Oklahoma State Paddle People came out in uniform for Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press The Oklahoma State Paddle People came out in uniform for Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State receiver Brennan Presley is brought down by defensive end Ryan Baker during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay talks with backup quarterback Shane Illingworth during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State receiver John Paul Richardson hauls in a catch during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State receiver John Paul Richardson hauls in a catch during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State receiver John Paul Richardson is chased by safety Tanner McCalister after hauling in a catch during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State receiver Jonathan Shepherd follows blocks by receivers Tay Martin (4) and Brennan Presley during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Former Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace took in Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren breaks loose for a long run during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren (22) jumps into the arms of receiver Rashod Owens after Owens scored on a lengthy catch and run during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren, a transfer from Utah State, looks for running room during a 7-on-7 drill prior to Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren is tripped up by a diving Kanion Williams during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State running back Andre Washington hauls in a catch during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Owens, a 6-2, 200-pound wideout also caught a 14-yard pass earlier in the game. True freshman John Paul Richardson also caught seven passes for 55 yards on the “Black” squad.
Redshirt senior Tay Martin and sophomore Brennan Presley were targeted a lot on the “Orange” team by starting quarterback Spencer Sanders. They are two of the leading receivers coming back, and both have had good spring seasons.
Martin had seven receptions for 72 yards, unofficially. Meanwhile, Presley caught six passes for 55 yards.
“We need him to continue to work hard,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said of Martin. “We need him to stay healthy and stay in good physical condition, and he should help us move the football.”
Presley also had the only touchdown for the “Orange” team. It was a 7-yard score on an end-around play, which was the final play of the game.
Presley’s touchdown his patience on the play resembled his first collegiate touchdown, which was a 9-yard run against Kansas State. He talked about it Saturday.
“It honesty felt really similar,” Presley said. “Anytime I get a play like that where I know I’m getting the ball, I just tell myself to go make a play, because you’re getting the ball for a reason – they think you can make that play, so it’s just executing that play and making it happen.”
On the ground, the Cowboys were down two running backs who contributed late last fall, and redshirt senior LD Brown was limited to just a few series. Carrying the bulk of the load for the “Orange” team was redshirt freshman Zach Middleton, a Bishop Kelley High graduate.
Middleton ran the ball 23 times for 84 yards.
“Zach, I’m guessing carried the ball more than anybody today,” Gundy said. “We were down a couple backs, so his team had to get a little more reps at the running back position than others, but I thought he handled himself really well. He’s a young guy, but he’s been in the program a year. He’s gotten out of the newness of it, and he really had a good spring. He showed today some physicality with taking quite a few hits.”
The “Black” team was led on the ground by senior Jaylen Warren, a transfer from Utah State, and redshirt sophomore Andre Washington. Warren broke a 38-yard run to highlight his day of 13 carries for 94 yards.
Washington also amassed 32 yards on eight carries.
“Those guys have had more reps this spring than most starters have had over the last 15 years,” Gundy said. “We had a few veteran receivers that missed some spring ball with an injury here or injury there. Those young guys had the same amount of reps as what a varsity player would have been for us in the past. You could see the results today. They could feel their way around the game a bit. It wasn’t so new to them. … The wideouts got as many reps this year as what a James Washington would have got in spring ball during his three springs.”
To round out the scoring, OSU kicked six field goals. Brady Pohl connected on all four of his tries, while Mason Shipley made 2 of 3. Both kickers’ longest kicks were 48 yards,.
“It’s great work for them,” Gundy said. “… With (Alex Hale) not being there, the other guys get put on center stage, so they have to go out and kick in front of a crowd. There’s no rush, but they don’t look at the rush anyway. THey’re out there, people watching them be successful and I thought was a real plus for us today.”
