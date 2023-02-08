Caleb Asberry knew exactly what he was looking for in the transfer portal.
After spending the previous three years at Texas State, the program he was going to call home for his final year of college basketball needed to have two things.
“Are they a tournament team?” Asberry said. “And how well was the coach with his players?”
Check? And check.
On the search, Asberry discovered what most have about Oklahoma State men’s basketball sixth-year coach Mike Boynton: His family oriented approach isn’t some corny saying used to lure recruits to Stillwater. It’s something that’s engrained in the program’s foundation.
It’s what Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham cited as a factor when he became a Cowboy in 2020. It’s what Class of 2023 IMG Academy four-star forward Eric Dailey Jr. cited as a factor when he committed to OSU in early January.
But he wasn’t sure if heading to Stillwater would get him to where he wanted to be. After all, despite an unwarranted one-year ban from the postseason in 2021-22, the Cowboys had only been to the NCAA Tournament five times in the past decade. And their most recent trip ended with Cunningham and Co. losing to Oregon State in the Round of 64.
“Basically, I did my research on my own,” Asberry said. “I went back and looked at everyone, and I was like, ‘This is a good team.’ Moussa (Cisse), I seen him, and I ain’t ever played with a (7-footer) in my life. I was like, ‘I got a shot-blocker, I got guys that can create for me and themselves,’ and I feel like this team had all that.”
That was nine months ago, and now, Asberry is once again blossoming into the dynamic player he’s known to be while helping the Cowboys fight their way into the big dance.
The redshirt-senior guard from Pflugerville, Texas, was a pure scoring threat during his three-year stay at Texas State, averaging more than 29 minutes and over 13 points per game as a junior and senior.
His role at OSU has been different, though. The Pokes haven’t needed him to be that player, the one who grew to be a First Team All-Sun Belt selection in 2022.
He went from playing 30 minutes or more in 17 games a season ago to only having one outing of such during the Cowboys’ nonconference schedule, the outlier being exactly 30 minutes of work during an overtime loss to UCF in mid-December.
That continued into Big 12 play. Asberry’s first league game with 30-plus didn’t come until a blowout loss to Baylor in Waco, which, heading into the second week of February, is still OSU’s largest defeat of the season.
But he didn’t mind. He never has, and he still doesn’t.
“I mean, everyone’s dream is to start,” Asberry said. “But just being productive is really my main thing. I just wanna be productive.”
And he has been, regardless if it’s meant coming off the bench, and regardless if it’s meant finding ways to be productive other than scoring (though he’s still able to buy a bucket when he wants).
He’s shored up his defense, something the Cowboys needed him to further develop as a person often playing in relief of Preseason All-Big 12 Selection and senior guard Avery Anderson III. He’s done the dirty work, too. At 6-foot-3, Asberry has grabbed at least five rebounds in six of OSU’s 11 games in Big 12 play.
There was never any guarantee of any of that, though. It was never promised that adding a guard from a mid-major program who started his collegiate career at a junior college would work out for Boynton and Co.
“Our league’s different than every other league in the country, far and away,” Boynton said after the Cowboys’ win over No. 15 TCU on Saturday. “The adjustment is gonna be a big one, no matter what.
“In many ways, with all recruits, there’s a little element of luck involved.”
And in Asberry, the Cowboys found a four-leaf clover.
He got his first start in bright orange during the Cowboys’ aforementioned win over the Horned Frogs. In relief of Anderson, again, this time was different. He wasn’t giving Anderson – one of the Big 12’s best on-ball defenders and one of OSU’s best ball handlers – a breather.
Anderson was set to miss his first game since Dec. 16, 2020, and Asberry found out just hours before during shootaround that he’d be in the starting five.
“That’s why we preach in our locker room to, you know, no matter how it’s going for you individually, you gotta stay locked in,” Boynton said. “You never know when you’re gonna be asked to do a little bit more – or sometimes even a lot more.”
Asberry dropped a season-high 19 points on TCU, going 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. It was his highest scoring output since posting 26 during a Texas State win over Troy nearly a year ago.
His confidence soared. He showed that when he pulled up for a 3-pointer after a cherry-pick steal. He showed that on the backend of an electric play that featured him assisting a dunk from forward Kalib Boone after fellow guard John-Michael Wright acrobatically saved a ball from going out of bounds.
And maybe most importantly, he proved he wasn’t scared of the moment – his moment.
“I always feel like I’ve been slept on, like, all my life,” Asberry said. “Going (junior college), then going mid-major, I definitely play with a chip on my shoulder, for sure.”
And Wright knew that. Also a mid-major transfer (High Point), Wright’s watched Asberry carry that proverbial chip since the two arrived in Stillwater this past summer.
“It’s not nothing new to us. I’m really not surprised that he played the way he played,” Wright said that day. “I don’t even think he was surprised that he played that well. It’s just what he does, and it’s just next man up. One man goes down, you gotta pick up your brother, and that’s what he did.”
That’s what Asberry will be called upon to do for perhaps the remainder of the season. Boynton announced on Monday afternoon that Anderson, who had been dealing with a lingering wrist injury, was scheduled to undergo what could be season-ending surgery on Wednesday.
With no timetable set for Anderson’s recovery, and with a return of any sort currently hanging in the balance, Asberry is set to be thrust into a larger role.
Was luck on Boynton’s side when he took a shot on Asberry? Maybe.
But Asberry has worked to leave his mark on this year’s team, to show off exactly the type of player he can be.
So, is the Cowboys’ four-leaf clover ready to help them forge their way through the remainder of Big 12 play? Is he ready to accomplish the mission he set out on a year ago – making the NCAA Tournament – one of the very things he came to Stillwater for?
Is Asberry ready to be the next man up?
Check, check and check.
“This is my fifth year in college, and I ain’t ever been,” Asberry said. “So, it’s always been on my checklist, and it’s been on the top of my checklist since I was a kid. It’s huge.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.