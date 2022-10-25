Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy was talking about his running backs prior to the Cowboys’ Week 8 win over Texas when he said playing time can come down to maturity.
There is, Gundy said, a different understanding of the game in junior running back Dominic Richardson than in sophomore Jaden Nixon and true freshman Ollie Gordon – an understanding that comes with time.
Not only did some of the younger players on the team see the field against the Longhorns, but they stepped up to help propel the Pokes to a 14-point comeback win against Texas to stay afloat in the Big 12 Conference standings.
“They’re getting way more reps than they should be getting at this stage in their career – by default right now,” Gundy said of this year’s underclassmen on Monday afternoon. “If we’re beat up at that position, the other guy’s gotta play.”
Nixon replaced Richardson, who didn’t play in the second half due to injury, and carried the ball eight times for a team-high 64 yards. Gordon has been a difference-maker on special teams this fall, with the occasional carries on offense, and that didn’t change against Texas.
While Nixon and Gordon did that against the Longhorns, they weren’t the only ones.
With Dave Hunziker’s pregame injury report including five starters, and with defensive tackle Brandon Evers announcing he’s elected to forgo the rest of this season to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft the day before the game, Gundy had to turn to some of those younger, less mature guys to help get the job done.
Redshirt junior defensive tackle Collin Clay is now Evers’ replacement, and the start against Texas was his first since transferring into the program from Arkansas in 2020.
“He got pushed around early. We got pushed around early – all of us did,” Gundy said. “Collin got better as the game went on, and he’s gonna have to play.”
Clay had five tackles against Texas, including a tackle for loss, and registered one hit on Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers. He was part of a defensive turnaround in which the Cowboys allowed 351 yards and 31 points in the first half compared to 184 yards and 3 points in the second.
He’s been ready for that moment, though. Clay has awaited his opportunity, fighting through two ACL tears on the same knee to get back on the field, and he’s seizing it with the support of the person who left the void he’s filling.
“Brandon, he always told me to be ready when your time comes,” Clay said on Tuesday afternoon. “He mentored me to get to the point where I am today, so I can be ready just in case anything happens.”
On offense, the receiving corps became thin in the absence of sophomore Jaden Bray and redshirt senior Braydon Johnson.
With those two out, true freshman Stephon Johnson Jr. out of Houston, Texas, put on a show against the Longhorns with six catches for 90 yards.
“He’s a freshman and he just did that to Texas,” Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders said in the aftermath of the 41-34 win. “That speaks a lot for him. He’s only gonna get better, so watch out for that cat.”
Gundy sees it differently than Sanders might, though. Yes, Johnson Jr. was someone who Sanders could rely on against Texas. But Gundy needs to see him do that consistently as he continues to grow, he said, adding that Johnson Jr. needs to be playing roughly 10 snaps each game for the Cowboys.
“I would say (Johnson Jr.) exceeded my expectations of the way he would play in that particular situation. The moment didn’t get too big for him,” Gundy said. “That doesn’t mean he’s arrived yet.
“(He) played better than I thought he would in that game. I thought he would play OK, but he made a lot of play. If you were watching the game, and you lived on the East Coast, you would not have thought he was a freshman.”
Perhaps it wasn’t an underclassman who was part of a defensive secondary that kept Texas in check through the air, but junior cornerback Jabbar Muhammad didn’t expect to have to slide back and play safety against the Longhorns.
With senior safety Thomas Harper out, Muhammad filled in, tallying five tackles and forcing Ewers into one of the worst quarterback performances since the turn of the century. Ewers was 19 of 49 (38 percent) against OSU, making him one of only three people to attempt that many passes without 20 completions since 2000.
Muhammad’s efforts, in some ways, mirror those of the entire roster. His approach is emblematic, and that’s something the Cowboys will carry with them this Saturday during their latest trip to play Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas.
“Especially when guys go down, it kind of hits you. It’s kind of surreal,” Muhammad said. “It’s like, ‘I might be able to play this week.’ … Everybody has to have that mentality that they wanna play this week.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics.
