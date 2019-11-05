Mike Boynton and his staff landed a huge commitment Tuesday – just eight days before the National Signing Day early period and one day before the season opener.
Cade Cunningham, a five-star recruit ranked No. 2 in the Class of 2020, verbally committed to the third-year Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach through a video on Twitter.
Cunningham, a 6-foot-7 product out of Arlington,Texas, is listed as the No. 1-ranked guard in this year’s class of recruits. He committed to OSU over several schools, including Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Washington and Florida.
“It’s been a long journey. I remember dreaming about being able to pick which school I’d go to, being on the big stage with the lights on me and doing what I love to do,” Cunningham said in his social media video. “It was tough for me to believe I’d be in a position to live out those dreams, but I guess that just shows how God works. … This process was stressful for me.
I am who I am, and who I’m not, I will never be. pic.twitter.com/FDDZBd7KRJ— Cade Cunningham (@CadeCunningham_) November 5, 2019
“When my brother took a job at Oklahoma State, most people assumed my decision had been made for me, but my family encouraged me to explore my options and make my own decision based on what I feel is best for me. I thank God for blessing me with this opportunity and those close to me for their love and support during this journey. I loved all of the schools I visited and I appreciate each program investing their time and energy into me. To be honest, I was this close to picking a different school, but blood is always thicker than water. Go Pokes.”
Cunningham’s older brother, Cannen Cunningham, was hired by Boynton as an assistant coach this season. Cunningham announced his commitment as he unzipped his jacket and revealed an OSU shirt in the video.
He was the second guard to announce his commitment to OSU in the past week. Putnam City West star Rondel Walker, a four-star recruit, committed last week.
Another in-state recruit, Booker T. Washington’s Bryce Thompson, will visit Stillwater on Wednesday for the Cowboys’ season opener. Thompson, also a five-star recruit, will announce his commitment next Tuesday – one day before the signing day early period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.