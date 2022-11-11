As quarterback Blaze Berlowitz led his team onto the glazed, green turf of O’Dell Field, the recurring distasteful thought of last year’s first round upset loss to Elk City loomed in the heads of the Cushing (11-0) senior class.
Amid the surplus of negativity that carried over from the tumultuous defeat that ended Berlowitz’s junior seasom, his “seize the moment” mentality has carried him to an even more impressive statistical season.
But 365 days later, the Tigers found themselves in an eerily similar situation to the one they faced a year prior. An experienced, upperclassmen-heavy core poised to make a deep run in postseason play.
“Not again. It’s not ending here tonight,” Berlowitz recalled repeating aloud to himself pregame.
As he and his other teammates donning the black and orange jersey combination emerged from an orange, inflatable tiger covering the right half of the south end zone, gray haze rose from both sides and faced in thin air, filtering the clear, night sky of Cushing, Oklahoma on cold, winter night. A night so cold, that the an occasional drop of snow prompted the home student section to cry the lyrics of “Jingle Bells.” The dramatic entrance greeted the heavily-favored Cushing Tigers, ranked No. 1 in class 4A-3 football.
Cushing avenged its early playoff exit from a season ago with a dominant, 48-0 victory over Broken Bow (7-4).
“The thought of last year’s loss (to Elk City) was definitely in our heads man,” Berlowitz said. “It was there for sure. But just thinking about it made me hungry for the win. We weren’t gonna let that end result happen again. We came in knowing our season wasn’t ending tonight. That loss left such a sour taste in our mouths a year ago that we weren’t going to let it happen again.”
The high-powered Tiger offense made a grand appearance just five plays into its first-round contest. On fourth-and-seven, Berlowitz found senior wide receiver Camden Crooks from 33 yards out on a delayed wheel route to put Cushing on the board first. It was the first of a plethora of fourth down conversions that would set up the Tigers for utter dominance – grasping an early lead that they would not come remotely close to giving back.
“Blaze (Berlowitz) is the best quarterback in the state so I knew he was going to hit me once I broke open,” Crooks said. “But I just beat my defender. I think he may have misinterpreted my route but I beat him and Blaze just hit me in stride and I was gone.”
Berlowitz’s early connection to Crooks was a foreshadowing of what was to come on Friday night.
One drive later, Berlowitz found Crooks again on a bubble screen, as the senior wide receiver broke a slew of tackles, swiftly taking it 35 yards to the house.
The Cushing offense scored in five of its seven first half drives, taking a 34-0 lead into the second. The Tigers crossed the end zone two more times, en route to their eleventh consecutive victory.
Berlowitz threw six passing touchdowns for a total of 285 yards in Cushing’s playoff-opening victory. Additionally, four of his touchdown passes were to Crooks – one of the many driving points that has made the Tiger offense so lethal all season long.
“(Crooks) just does his thing and makes me look good,” Berlowitz said. “He’s so good, I can’t put it into words. I’m so lucky to have him as my receiver.”
While the offense remains as the center of attention, the defensive success served as a foot note in Friday night’s contest as the Tiger defense pitched its second straight shutout, holding its opponents scoreless for nine consecutive quarters. Additionally, the defensive unity pitched its third shutout victory of the 2022 season. Barring penalties, the Broken Bow offense was unable to cross midfield once in the first half – not doing so until midway through the third quarter.
“It’s awesome to be able to have the luxury of having complementary football on both sides of the ball like we have had all season,” Cushing head coach Rusty Morgan said. “It gives us a huge cushion offensively. This was our third shutout win of the season, and to be able to get one in the first round of the playoffs is remarkable. Yeah, we have a really good offense, but I mean our defense is top tier too.”
With the win, Cushing advanced to the second round of the state playoffs, where it will face Blanchard at home next Friday. With a win, the Tigers would make an appearance in the state semifinals for the second time in the past three seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.