The game slipped away from the Stillwater High boys’ basketball team in the first quarter.
Senior stars JV Seat and Will Cain quickly ignited Edmond Memorial’s offense, and the Pioneers struggled to respond under the pressure of the Bulldogs’ stout defense. Edmond Memorial throttled Stillwater, 59-26, on Friday night in Pioneer Fieldhouse.
Throughout the game, the Bulldogs illustrated why they are the No. 1 team in the Class 6A West division. Cain used his 6-foot-7 frame to start the game with a two-handed dunk. Then Seat drained a deep 3-pointer from the right wing. The dynamic duo of Cain and Seat, plus allowed the Bulldogs to open the game on an 8-0 run.
“Those guys are really trained to be patient and waiting for the defense to break down to take advantage,” said Stillwater coach Scott Morris. “They just exploited some weaknesses early on us.”
The Pioneers (7-10) were outsized and outmatched. Stillwater has one post player in Max Gosney, but the Bulldogs displayed their height across the court.
“That stretches our matchup,” Morris said. “We can’t put a post on JV Seat because we gotta put a big on (Cain).”
For Stillwater, the situation didn’t improve much after falling into the 8-0 deficit.
Junior guard DJ Cason shut down the run and gave the Pioneers their first points, but their offense remained mostly stagnant. Although senior guard Bayden Reese gave Stillwater a spark with a team-high 16 points, no other Pioneer had more than three. By halftime, Reese and Cason were the only Pioneers who had scored.
Meanwhile, Seat finished the game with 18 points, Cain added nine and senior center Will Anderson contributed seven. The Bulldogs (14-3) showed their depth, constantly rotating in players who provided new ways to score. Stillwater also turned to its bench, but that couldn’t turn the game around.
“We just didn’t do the little things from the coaching side of it, from the players’ side of it,” Morris said. “We just didn’t do the little things it took to put us in the best position to win.”
EDMOND MEMORIAL 59, STILLWATER 26
EMHS 13 14 12 20 – 59
SHS 4 7 5 10 – 26
Individual Scoring
EMHS – J. Seat 18, Cain 9, G. Seat 3, Anderson 7, Beadles 6, Ayubi 5, Rowe 5, Hjelmstad 2, Youngblood 1, Peck 1, Osby 2.
SHS – Reese 16, Cason 2, Bratton 1, Ripley 2, Martin 3, Gosney 2.
