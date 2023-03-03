Glencoe boys basketball senior Tre’ Speers watched one last desperation shot barrel through the air and toward the north basket in Jim Norick Arena.
Then he looked around at his teammates and up at the scoreboard as, with the No. 10 Panthers’ 53-47 loss to No. 1 Ft. Cobb-Broxton in the OSSAA Class B semifinals on Friday morning, it counted down the final seconds of his high school career.
“Everybody cries at the end. If you win it, or if you lose it,” said Speers, whose red eyes sat atop his tear-stained cheeks. “There’s only one team that ever goes home happy at the end of the season.”
The 5-point loss drastically differs from how Glencoe (26-6) used an exclamation point to put the punctuation on last season. The Panthers ended their 2021-22 campaign with their fifth state title on a pair of free throws from then-junior Jaken Weedn.
Despite ultimately falling two games short of a successful title defense, Speer wasn’t going to go down without a fight.
He went blow for blow with the Mustangs (28-1) in the first quarter, scoring 9 points in the first eight minutes. If the Panthers were going to prolong their season, Speers said, he figured he needed to get going early.
“I knew that if I went to Jaken’s side, they’d be hugging him, so I’d be able to get to the basket,” Speers said. “Him being such the great player and shooter that he is really opens things up for everybody else. It makes it easier on the rest of the team, even though it’s hard on him.”
Cobb-Broxton made it a point of emphasis to take Weedn out of the game. After all, he had just dropped 23 points during Glencoe’s quarterfinal win over No. 2 Roff less than 24 hours prior to tipoff.
With a defender glued to his hip for the entirety of the contest, he went 1 of 4 with 4 points and three rebounds. The Mustangs limited him to two shots in each half, and his first points didn’t come until midway through the third quarter.
“We knew after the game Jaken had yesterday that they would probably do that,” said Glencoe coach Jeff Weedn, Jaken’s dad. “He’s an all-state performer, and his career says so. We knew their plan would be to stop Jaken, and I’m proud of the other guys. They fought. I’m not disappointed.”
The Panthers needed production from others. They needed to with the Mustangs’ plan for Jaken Weedn. Entering the contest, they were 1-4 when scoring less than 50 points.
Sophomores Logan Vyrostek and Jaxton Weedn added 8 points apiece. Wyatt Manning nailed a big-time 3-pointer to halt a Cobb-Broxton run before halftime. Connor Bailey, who hit a pair of crucial free throws in the quarterfinals, contributed 2 points.
But Speer paced the Panthers. He posted a game-high 22 points, six rebounds and Glencoe’s only assist.
“Tre’ fought his guts out,” Jeff Weedn said. “We knew he would.”
The toughest part of getting beat isn’t necessarily the loss itself. The toughest thing, Jeff Weedn said, is that it means a pair of seniors – Speer and Jaken Weedn – will be moving on after helping return the program to the pinnacle of Class B basketball.
“It’s just suddenly so final,” Jeff Weedn said. “Those are the guys you just think about in moments like this. … I couldn’t be more proud of those guys. I don’t have a we-got-beat speech. All I know to tell ’em is that I love them and how proud I am of those guys.”
Speer is ready to watch from afar next season. The Panthers weren’t supposed to have this type of success after winning it all a year ago, he said. It isn’t just that he and Jaken Weedn were the only seniors on this year’s Glencoe squad. They were among the very few upperclassmen.
That’s what gives Speer hope for where the program’s headed. After not logging a ton of minutes in last year’s title-winning campaign, this year’s sophomores played a crucial role in what the Panthers were able to do this season.
In fact, they have him already making plans for this time next year.
“They’re gonna be older, stronger,” Speer said. “I’m hoping I’m able to watch it on TV next year. They’ll be up here doing the same thing we did this year – but make it one more game.”
