OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajewski kept coming back to one word while sitting at the front of a reporter-filled room in the basement of USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
Response.
Less than 24 hours prior to that moment on Friday night, Gajewski and Co. were on the back end of being run-ruled in an 8-0 loss to No. 3 Florida State. But the No. 6 Cowgirls effectively survived and advanced in the Women’s College World Series by run-ruling No. 15 Utah 8-0 in five innings.
“I told our team after (Thursday) night’s game that I couldn’t wait to see what their response would be,” Gajewski said. “I had a good feeling. Not sure I could tell you we were going to come out and run rule. But I figured we’d play well.”
It didn’t take long for the eighth-year Cowgirl coach to see what he needed to see, either. The Cowgirls (47-19) got out in front from the jump, something they watched Florida State do the night before.
Second baseman Rachel Becker walked to become OSU’s first base runner, and shortstop Kiley Naomi did the same two batters later.
They both eventually came around to score on a two-run single from right fielder Katelynn Carwile to give OSU an early 2-0 advantage.
“You could tell we were ready to go. We wanted to show what we can do after (Thursday) night’s game,” Carwile said. “I think that first inning really set the tone for us.”
Then the Pokes blew the game open.
Taylor Tuck, OSU’s senior catcher, led off the bottom of the second with a double down the left-field line, a knock that served as the catalyst of a six-run second inning from the Cowgirls. They even batted around in the frame, a rarity with the stage this large and the lights this bright.
Six different Cowgirls had hits, led by a trio of RBI singles from center fielder Chyenne Factor, Naomi and Carwile. Wynne joined in on the scoring spree, too, ripping a two-run double to the warning track in left-center.
“We definitely had a game plan about picking the pitches that we wanted, being on time for our pitch,” Wynne said. “I think that that’s what made us most successful tonight, was attacking early in the counts, hunting the pitches that we knew we could drive very well.”
The eight runs scored by the Cowgirls was the third-most by a Big 12 team in an elimination game at the Women’s College World Series
OSU’s offense simmered down, not scoring another run throughout the final three innings. But the Cowgirls didn’t need to do any more damage than what they had already done. Lexi Kilfoyl made sure of it.
Kilfoyl, who joined OSU last offseason after three years at Alabama, embodied dominance in her second-straight outing. She opened the Cowgirls’ Super Regional sweep of Oregon with a complete game, and she followed that by stymying the Utes (42-16) with a complete-game shutout.
“I guess just try not to think of it as an elimination game because that’s when you’re going to fail,” Kilfoyl said. “So, I went in there and I knew I was going to take groundballs, my defense was going to have my back.”
The senior allowed a meager three hits, striking out three and only walking one. More importantly, though, Kilfoyl being able to go the distance – and doing so on just 53 pitches – prevented Gajewski from having to put wear and tear on another arm.
“Excellent pitching,” Gajewski said. “I thought Lexi was on point.”
The Cowgirls will have a day off before returning to the diamond at 6 p.m. Sunday. And when they do, they’ll have a crack at the loser of Saturday morning’s matchup between No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 4 Tennessee.
But they won’t worry about that until they have to. They’re still dancing, still swinging behind a response that could be the wind in the Cowgirls’ sail moving forward.
“The best thing that it does for this team is it’s creating more moments,” Gajewski said. “That’s all I want. I just want to live one more day, right? That’s how you can get through this stuff.
“We’re built to move on in this. I feel like that. I didn’t lose any sleep over that (Thursday) night. This team will celebrate this win. We’ll wake up (Saturday) and get back to work.”
