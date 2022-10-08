Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy knew earlier in the week that his team’s depth was going to play a crucial role in whether the Cowboys could fend off Big 12 Conference foe Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon.
On Monday, the 18th-year coach figured the matchup with the Red Raiders “could very well have 100 plays on both sides of the ball.” And he was absolutely right.
The No. 7 Cowboys used some unfamiliar faces, along with a second-half turnaround, to stay unblemished with a 41-31 win over the Red Raiders at Boone Pickens Stadium for a 12th-straight home win in front of a sold-out crowd.
“We haven’t played a team that plays as up-tempo as this,” Gundy said in the aftermath of the program’s third consecutive win over Tech. “We were learning on the run.”
Gundy’s estimation wasn’t too far off. Tech (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) ran a total of 104 plays in Week 6, with 11 of those helping the Red Raiders string together a 75-yard scoring drive after receiving the opening kickoff.
It wasn’t Tech’s usual starting quarterback Donovan Smith that gashed through the Cowboys, though. Instead, the Red Raiders started Behren Morton, who entered the contest having thrown a total of 20 passes in his collegiate career.
Morton, a redshirt freshman, eventually finished 39 of 62 (63 percent) for 379 yards and two scores against Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0 Big 12).
“He slings it around pretty good,” said Gundy, who’s now 14-4 against Tech. “I heard this summer that they had a kid who could throw it around and sling it pretty good. Obviously, that’s who it was.”
The Cowboys responded to Tech’s early blow with a score of their own.
After a failed onside kick attempt, OSU’s offense needed all of two plays to strike on a 34-yard connection between senior quarterback Spencer Sanders and sophomore wideout Bryson Green.
That was the beginning of a career day for Green, who reeled in five catches for 115 yards and the aforementioned score. It was an outing that showed why the native of Allen, Texas, is becoming a problem for opposing defenses, but Sanders already knew that.
“I don’t talk too much about individual players, but he works his tail off every week,” Sanders said. “I know who he is. Y’all are just starting to see who he is.”
Four of the Cowboys’ first seven drives resulted in points, with two of those winding up in the end zone, and with the other two coming via the leg of senior kicker Tanner Brown.
Tech was able to score on four of its first seven drives, too, converting on four fourth-down conversions in as many tries to sustain drives. The problem, at least for OSU’s defense, was that three of those possessions were capped off in the end zone, mostly due to a thinned out secondary.
Cowboys junior cornerback Korie Black left the game in the first half and never returned – an unwelcome absence while trailing the Red Raiders 24-21 at halftime.
“(Gundy) talks about focus, talks about discipline and talks about toughness,” Cowboys defensive coordinator Derek Mason said. “Well, you can be disciplined and tough, but if you’re not focused, then you miss opportunities to get off the field. We missed opportunities to get off the field in the first half, and that had everything to do with focus.”
The defense anchored down in the second half, though, allowing significantly less yards throughout the final 30 minutes (180) than they did before the half (347). Doing so helped OSU outscore Tech 21-7 after the break.
It was a turnaround fueled by adjustments, along with the play of cornerbacks Cam Smith and DJ McKinney in place of the injured Black.
"We had quite a few guys go out on defense, so the young guys had to play," Gundy said. "We were pretty young and immature out there, defensively, and they rallied around and made some plays."
Cowboy junior Mason Cobb was a key part in flipping the script, forcing Morton into his first mistake of the game with an interception late in the third quarter. OSU capitalized on the field position when Brown nailed another field goal, this time from 24 yards away, to give the Pokes a 34-31 lead.
“That second half was black and white from the first half,” said Cobb, who had eight tackles. “It felt good to come out and play our game.”
But it wasn’t necessarily Brown’s field goal that had Boone Pickens Stadium buzzing. It wasn’t necessarily Cobb’s interception, either.
The 55,509 spectators in attendance were still riding the high of the Cowboys’ previous drive.
Trailing 31-23 with five minutes left in the third quarter, Sanders knew he had to make something happen. OSU’s offense hadn’t scored a touchdown in six drives. The No. 7 team in the country was on the ropes at that point.
And on second-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Sanders rolled out to his right when he realized his best option was to take it in himself. That’s exactly what he did, willing his way into the end zone through two defenders at the goal line.
“I kind of just faked the pass, and I knew I had to take it,” said Sanders, who rushed for two scores and threw another. “I had to take this one and be strong.”
The Cowboys converted on their 2-point try on a touch pass to sophomore Jaden Bray, who made his season debut against Tech after missing the first four games with a hand injury that lingered from before the season started.
Then in the fourth quarter, with Tech knowing OSU was attempting to bleed the clock, and with the Red Raiders having success up to that point stopping the Cowboys’ rushing attack, the Pokes put together perhaps their most important drive of the day.
After the defense forced a third-straight turnover on downs, Sanders and the offense had an opportunity to put the game out of reach, and they did just that.
Junior running back Dominic Richardson found the end zone from 2 yards out – being carried across the goal line by Texas Tech defenders as OSU offensive linemen pushed the Red Raiders into the orange end zone – to cap an 11-play, 57-yard drive that lasted 3:50 to give the Cowboys a 41-31 lead with roughly two minutes to play.
“Interestingly enough, the last drive, when they knew we were gonna run it, we rushed the ball better than we did the other three quarters,” Gundy said.
The Cowboys’ fifth double-digit win in as many games sets up a meeting with No. 17 TCU, which picked up a 38-31 road win against No. 19 Kansas over the weekend.
It’ll be a battle of the two remaining unbeaten teams in the Big 12, with heightened stakes given the Horned Frogs’ expected jump in the rankings.
“There’s a tremendous amount of parity in this league. I feel like you’re gonna see games like this every week,” Gundy said following the win over Tech. “We can enjoy this one tonight, and tomorrow we’ve gotta get back to work.”
