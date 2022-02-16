In a three-game opening weekend series, the Oklahoma State baseball team will immediately find out what to expect from a schedule packed with high-caliber opponents.
The Cowboys aren’t starting their season with a tune-up game. Instead, OSU dives into competition against No. 3 Vanderbilt starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Nashville, Tennessee.
OSU coach Josh Holliday, a former Vanderbilt assistant, recognizes how the Commodores embody the characteristics of a program ready for continued success.
“You’ll see elite pitching,” Holliday said. “You’ll see a team that plays fundamentally sound baseball, puts pressure on you with their athleticism, so it makes you prepare for every small detail right now knowing that that will be necessary when you start.”
Jumping into the season against Vanderbilt, the 2019 Men’s College World Series champion, is comparable to fast-tracking to the final level in a video game – though the ultimate challenger could be Big 12 foe Texas, checking in at No. 1 in the D1Baseball standings for the first time in program history. It’s always a tough matchup with Vanderbilt, but Holliday regards this sudden introduction to top talent as something positive for an OSU team surrounded by lofty expectations.
“That will definitely have our attention immediately, and you’ll definitely get some feedback as to where you’re at right away,” Holliday said.
The Cowboys are No. 7 in the D1Baseball poll, and multiple individuals have collected preseason accolades. To back up those rankings, OSU needs some early wins that pack a punch, and an upset of the Commodores would fit into that category.
The Vanderbilt series is also a way to quickly adjust to a nonconference schedule that shows no mercy. Holliday said all of the Cowboys’ first 20 games pit them against “regional-caliber teams.”
“I think the sooner you can put your feet on the ground and realize the level of competition, the attention to detail and just how fierce high-level baseball games can feel, then the quicker your team can chase that level every single day,” Holliday said. “And I think that we have the type of team that will be mature enough to handle those types of contests.”
A seasoned pitching staff is one source of this maturity. Although projected Friday starter Justin Campbell is designated as a sophomore, he has built up experience on the mound beyond one season – he would be a junior without the extra year of eligibility granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Campbell, who compiled 102 strikeouts during the past season, has landed on the watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, which goes to the best amateur baseball player in the nation.
He isn’t the only Cowboy pitcher in the spotlight as opening weekend approaches. Victor Mederos, a sophomore transfer from Miami, was tabbed as the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year. As a Miami freshman, Mederos had eight starts, and Holliday expects him to play a prominent role in OSU’s lineup, too.
“He factors into our rotation, for sure, and (is) definitely a guy that has tremendous upside,” Holliday said. “He’s had a great work ethic and desire to learn since he’s been here.”
The Cowboys’ depth extends to the bullpen. Roman Phansalkar, a junior from Edmond, encountered a road block in his career when he sat out in 2019 because of Tommy John surgery, but Holliday said Phansalkar is now at his healthiest. Trevor Martin also returns after a season that culminated with Big 12 All-Freshman honors.
For some, vying for opportunities in a crowded pitching staff could be intimidating, but Mederos doesn’t see it this way. As a newcomer, he said the Cowboys’ strength is great.
“It’s very competitive, and it kind of just brings the best out of you,” Mederos said. “Especially when we have Rob (Walton) as a pitching coach. He kind of pushes you to your limits and tells you what you need to work on and kind of makes you figure it out yourself, and I think that’s where I’ve grown the most is having a plan and a way to fix it myself and then see if it works or not.”
As the Cowboys welcome a large group of newcomers, they have to fill some gaps in their lineup. One of the most noticeable absences is that of Christian Encarnacion-Strand, the third baseman who led OSU with 66 RBI and 15 home runs before declaring for the 2021 MLB Draft.
Nolan McLean, a sophomore from Willow Springs, North Carolina, could step in for Encarnacion-Strand in more than one way. Holliday said McLean has been practicing at third base along with working in the outfield, and he established himself as a power hitter with eight home runs during the past season despite missing a lengthy stretch because of a back injury.
Jake Thompson, another Cowboy primed to fuel the offense, offered high praise for McLean, whose skill set also includes pitching.
“Nolan is one of the most talented kids I’ve ever seen in my life,” Thompson said. “He hits the ball so far, and his arm is incredible.”
The Cowboys could also draw strength from their precocious first-year class. The group features Roc Riggio, Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year, and Holliday said the entire group has shown its potential to contribute to victories.
Ian Daugherty, a freshman from Kingfisher, is part of the “three-man catching corps,” Holliday said. The other two are newcomers with college experience: sophomore Chase Adkison from San Jacinto College and junior David Mendham from South Carolina.
“I have a lot of confidence in those guys that they can go back there and do the job,” Holliday said.
After tracking everyone’s progress through the fall and winter, Holliday can finally see how all facets of the game come together against a fellow top-10 contender, and the Cowboys are pumped for the opportunity.
Mederos knows how starting the season with a series win against a top-tier team can boost a program’s confidence. During his freshman year at Miami, the Hurricanes stunned No. 1 Florida in their opening series. Now, Mederos strives to start his sophomore season the same way at a different program.
“I already know that we have a really good team,” Mederos said. “But I really want to put it into a test and see what we can bring to the table.”
