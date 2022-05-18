Julia Cottrill’s voice resounds through the Oklahoma State dugout and carries onto the field as her best friend from high school approaches the batter’s box.
Taylor Tuck, a senior on the Cowgirl softball team, squares her feet between the white chalk lines and anticipates the pitch.
Other times, they swap places. Julia prepares to bat, while Taylor becomes her teammate’s most ardent cheerleader. The Stillwater High alumnae won’t appear on the diamond simultaneously. Although Taylor and Julia play the same position, the quest for a starting spot on a top-10 team hasn’t created a rift between them.
As the Cowgirls’ hitting coach and Julia’s father, Jeff Cottrill has watched the catchers maintain their strong bond since his daughter’s transfer from Florida.
“That’s the most rewarding thing and shows how much they truly care about each other, is it doesn’t matter which one’s playing,” Jeff said. “The other one genuinely wants the one that’s on the field to do well.”
At their hometown university, Julia and Taylor have contributed to a team that claimed its first Big 12 tournament title and solidified its status as one of 16 NCAA tournament regional hosts. When the No. 7 Cowgirls start regional play at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Fordham, they will have the advantage of a cozy home environment – a place familiar to Taylor and Julia since they were kids with college aspirations, long before the popular wooden decks took shape in Cowgirl Stadium’s outfield.
Their friendship adds to their comfort level in Stillwater.
“She left for two-and-a-half, three years and then came back, and it’s like she never left,” Taylor said. “Off-the-field wise and on the field, she just always pushes me to be better than I thought I was.”
Julia decided to return to OSU for her junior season. After Taylor heard the news, she called her father, Kenny Tuck. Immediately, Kenny realized a major change was ahead for his daughter. Instead of inheriting the starting catcher role from Reagan Wright, a UT Arlington transfer who ended her college career at OSU, Taylor would likely split reps with Julia.
But Taylor didn’t reach out to her dad so she could express concern. Instead, she was celebrating. Quickly, she contacted Julia to welcome her home.
“I was getting my best friend back here,” Taylor said. “So I was excited, and I knew that it was going to be really beneficial for the team.”
Taylor and Julia have supported each other since they played for coach Karie Linsenmeyer at Stillwater High. Their personalities create balance.
Taylor’s parents, Kenny and Julie, characterized their daughter as a “mom” friend, the one who makes packing lists before traveling and rewrote elementary school assignments on clean sheets of paper if she accidentally wrinkled the originals. Julia adds spontaneity to the friendship – she is a “free spirit,” Kenny said.
Taylor and Julia don’t always agree. Despite their differences and willingness to critique each other, the catchers have overlapping values.
“(They’re) competitive, strong-willed but caring, and really care about their friends, very loyal to each other,” Jeff said.
That loyalty took root on a softball diamond at Couch Park.
The Tuck family moved to Stillwater when Taylor was in third grade, so she never played high school softball anywhere else. The Cottrills arrived later. Jeff landed a job on the Cowgirls’ staff after Julia began her freshman year of high school in Wichita, so he headed to Stillwater while she stayed in Kansas.
Knowing Julia would join Stillwater’s softball team the next year, Jeff watched the Pioneers and noticed they already had a talented player defending home plate: Taylor.
How would the new kid fit into a team with an established catcher?
The situation could have fed uneasiness or awkwardness. Instead, the opposite happened.
“Taylor took her in immediately,” Jeff said. “There was never, ‘Oh, here’s somebody fighting for my job.’”
Taylor had already proven her versatility. She gained experience in the outfield and at second base before settling in at home plate. When Julia arrived, Taylor unflinchingly shifted to shortstop, allowing both stars to occupy the field.
“I think them having the friendship made it easy,” Kenny Tuck said. “And they just kind of looked at it like, ‘Oh, well, we’re a dangerous one-two punch.”
Their friendship never wavered, but their combined power on the field had to dissolve when they formed different post-graduation plans. Since her freshman year of high school, Julia had been committed to Florida, where then-assistant coach Kenny Gajewski recruited her.
Taylor also loved the Gators. She grew up visiting USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium for the Women’s College World Series, sporting Florida apparel – though her dad, wearing a shirt emblazoned with orange “STATE” letters as he reflected on his daughter’s softball journey, was quick to clarify he took no part in wearing the Gator apparel.
Taylor’s recruitment didn’t lead her to Gainesville, but out-of-state schools piqued her interest.
“When she first started getting recruited, OSU was the last place she wanted to go,” Kenny Tuck said. “She wanted to get as far away from here as possible.”
Taylor toured Michigan State. Despite her intentions of going somewhere unfamiliar, she agreed to take an unofficial visit to OSU, where Gajewski was the head coach after leaving Florida.
Then her perspective shifted. Gajewski brought coaching wisdom from her dream university to her hometown, and suddenly, the familiar aspects of OSU glimmered with new charm.
“It was just like she was in awe and she said she felt like she needed to be here,” said Julie, her mother.
One year after Taylor started college, her best friend embarked on her career in Gainesville. Living nearly 1,200 miles from each other, Julia and Taylor stayed in touch. The confidants shared updates on FaceTime, and Julia returned to Stillwater during holidays, continuing to take softball pointers from her dad.
After two seasons at Florida, Julia, who had once wanted to venture far from Oklahoma, had second thoughts. Her freshman year coincided with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, so her college experience was anything but conventional.
“It was pretty hard mentally, honestly, so I really wanted to get back to a good support system and have family close to me and stuff like that,” Julia said. “It was more life than it was softball. I really enjoyed playing softball at Florida, but life just kind of hit, and I wanted to come home.”
Reunited with Taylor, Julia found motivation from the “healthy competition,” as she described it. This time, instead of moving to shortstop, Taylor remained at catcher, and both have enjoyed moments in the spotlight while their high school coach has continued to follow their careers.
“Both young ladies are gifted athletes,” Linsenmeyer said. “It’s been a true joy just to watch them develop their softball skills and continue to play the game they love, especially at OSU.”
Julia got the starting nod for the season opener and has also defended home plate in several key conference victories. Taylor caught in every game of the Big 12 Tournament, playing a part in the Cowgirls’ memorable upset of No. 1 Oklahoma in the finals. Sometimes, Gajewski makes a lineup change within a game, allowing each catcher to spend time at home.
“Most people would have thought, playing the same position, there might be some tension there and stuff like that, but there’s not at all,” Julia said. “We get to come to practice every day together and make each other better, and that’s how we treat it.”
It didn’t take long for Gajewski to see how the catchers worked together. On Feb. 7, three days before the Cowgirls started their spring season, he discussed how Julia’s presence influenced Taylor.
“The best thing that’s ever happened to Tuck is that Julia’s here,” Gajewski said. “Her game has improved in the last month and a half.”
As they stick to their collaborative approach, the friends who wanted to experience life away from Stillwater are realizing the perks of staying.
When Taylor is busy with softball, her parents are in town to babysit her French Bulldog, appropriately named Stilly. The cuddly 5-month-old puppy has been known to make an appearance in the Cowgirl Stadium outfield.
Julia mentioned home-cooked meals as a plus. She lives with her parents, a significant change since spending the beginning of her college career on her own. Jeff said it has taught him how to separate coaching from fatherhood.
“I try not to talk any softball with her at home at all,” Jeff said. “...It took a while. It took me two or three weeks where I wasn’t coming home saying, ‘Hey, I saw this today, and you need to do this, and you need to do that.’ I can tell her that at the facility. I don’t need to bring it home.”
At Cowgirl Stadium, Jeff sheds the “Dad” label and becomes a coach to every Cowgirl, including his daughter.He said Julia told him she wanted him to act as if she is any other team member, and he reminded her to treat him like a coach, too.
Kenny Tuck said Taylor’s bond with Jeff contributes to her friendship with Julia. As a hitting coach, Jeff has been a mentor to Taylor for years.
Jeff commended Taylor for making both of Julia’s moves to Stillwater easier, first in high school and then in college.
Taylor’s dad said welcoming Julia has been easy for his daughter because of her focus: she wants to do anything it takes to win, and Julia’s homecoming supports that goal.
“I just think (Taylor) understands the grind that college softball is, and she works so hard,” Kenny said. “She can only control what she does, and so if the team gets better, she’ll just keep doing what she does.”
It’s a trait she shares with her best friend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.