Nolan Lantz returned to Stillwater High this summer and didn’t recognize many faces around him.
He knew Chad Cawood, who was promoted to head coach after spending the previous 25 years on staff. He knew Charlie Johnson, a former Oklahoma State standout and Super Bowl XLI champion who has served as the Pioneers’ offensive line coach as of late.
But Lantz, who has since embarked on his farewell tour at SHS, was now in charge of an offensive line that was entering 2023 without four starters from the Pioneers’ undefeated, title-winning season last fall.
“It was interesting coming back and having everyone gone,” Lantz told News Press. “I had to readjust some things, but I think it went well. It was fun learning with all of those new guys.”
The Pioneers’ offense rushed for more than 2,500 yards in 2022. Lantz was a crucial part in paving the way for running back Noah Roberts, who’s now at Southwestern College, and dual-threat quarterback Gage Gundy, the reigning News Press All-Area Football Player of the Year.
The pieces – specifically, starting running back Holden Thompson – are there in the run game. Led by a new quarterback for the first time in two years, a rushing attack would do nothing but aid in the development of whoever becomes the full-time starter between Chance Acord, Parker Edwards and Conner Quintero.
Lantz isn’t shying away from being at the front of the pack, either. He’s made that clear through his work ethic.
“He’s a lead-by-example guy,” Cawood said.
“Nolan doesn’t say a whole lot, but Nolan is really good, and Nolan works really hard all the time. … We know what we’re going to get out of Nolan, and as a coach, when you know that, it’s pretty exciting.”
Lantz wants to be a role model for those next to him, he said. Cawood has watched him do that as a person who’s “gonna do what he’s supposed to all of the time.” That includes being a great as both a student in the classroom and teammate on the field.
If there’s anybody Cawood would want the younger, inexperienced offensive linemen to learn from, Lantz would seemingly be toward the top of that list.
“They can look to him and see the way he carries himself, see the way he practices, see the way he studies film,” Cawood said. “When you’re a young guy, that’s extremely valuable when you’ve got a veteran as solid as (Lantz) is.”
Lantz’s style of leadership looks different than some.
He doesn’t necessarily want to be in the spotlight all of the time. He doesn’t want to raise his voice and use that to lead, either. There’s one reason, in particular, that he sets the example for those around him in the only way he knows how.
“I’m more of a visual learner,” Lantz said. “I always found it easier to show other people how to do things instead of, like, talking to them.”
The Pioneers didn’t open their title defense quite as expected, traveling three-plus hours east and returning to Stillwater with a 49-21 loss courtesy of Greenwood, a team expected to push for its fifth Arkansas Class 6 title in the past 11 seasons.
Stillwater’s first few drives stalled after blocking miscues during both pass and run plays. Greenwood’s defensive front played a part in that. The Pioneers needed time to settle in, too.
Lantz never wavered, though. That’s what comes with being the older guy of the bunch. That’s also what came with moving from center to left tackle, where he played all of last season.
“You can see things have slowed down for him. He’s calmer on the field,” Cawood said. “He’s still playing with that physical toughness you want, but it’s not like he’s freaking out in a hurry. It’s calm. The game has slowed down. He knows what defenses are going to do to him.”
People around the country have started to take notice, too. Lantz received a pair of offers from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and Southern Virginia University right before the season got underway.
They’re cool, he said, though they weren’t expected. The former of the two came after he attended an offseason camp at SWOSU. The latter came with the help of his cousin, who touted Lantz to the coaching staff at Southern Virginia and effectively put him on their radar.
He’ll worry about those things when the season is over, when he has more time to think. For now, Lantz and the Pioneers have their sights set on a Week 2 road trip – their second of four to start the year – to play Yukon at 7 p.m. Friday.
It’s a matchup Stillwater won 55-9 in 2022, and it’s a matchup that Lantz is hoping puts the Pioneers back on track. There’s only one way he wants to finish his time in the program.
“I’m hoping we can go and win it again,” he said.
