Several key contributors were absent from the Oklahoma State football team’s lineup during its opener against Missouri State.
The Cowboys pieced together a 23-16 victory, but they were missing starters in multiple position groups. Spencer Sanders, OSU’s redshirt junior quarterback, was unavailable because of COVID-19 protocol, the Cowboy Radio Network announced before the game.
Sophomore Shane Illingworth filled in for Sanders, but he likely won’t hold the starting spot for long. Coach Mike Gundy said Sanders should be able to return within a couple of days. Right guard Hunter Woodard and defensive tackle Israel Antwine, who also didn’t play Saturday, are also expected to return in a few days, Gundy said. He didn’t provide reasons for their unavailability against Missouri State.
Other guys have a longer timetable leading up to their return.
Gundy said defensive end Trace Ford, receiver Blaine Green, Cowboy Back Logan Carter and defensive tackle Collin Clay will be out for an extended period of time. Ford and Clay both dealt with ACL tears last year.
Receiver Langston Anderson, who recently sustained a foot injury during warmups, is also expected to have a lengthy absence from the lineup.
Sophomore CB Black impresses Knowles with punt recovery
Christian Holmes lifted Korie Black into the air to celebrate.
Black, an OSU sophomore cornerback, had just given momentum back to the Cowboys with a big play in the fourth quarter against Missouri State.
When the Bears muffed Tom Hutton’s punt, Black capitalized on the opportunity. He soared into the air and got his hands on the football, recovering it at the Bears’ 11-yardline with 13:54 left.
“That was an athletic play,” Knowles said. “I thought if it was a basket, he might have dunked it. That’s what it looked like to me.”
The Cowboys tried to convert it into a touchdown, but difficulties ensued. OSU had back-to-back delay of game penalties to nullify scores, and Tay Martin was ruled out of bounds when he made a catch at the right side of the end zone, bringing up a fourth down. Still, Black’s punt recovery resulted in the Cowboys’ only second-half points – kicker Alex Hale made a 35-yard field goal with 13:05 left.
Black also logged three tackles, two of which were solo stops.
Sterling ejected for targeting
The Cowboys won’t have one of their star safeties for the first half of their upcoming game.
Redshirt senior safety Tre Sterling was ejected for targeting on the Bears’ only touchdown play, an 8-yard pass to receiver Tyrone Scott with 3:06 remaining. In accordance with the penalty, Sterling will have to miss the opening half of OSU’s game against Tulsa on Sept. 11.
Sterling had three solo tackles and six total stops against Missouri State.
