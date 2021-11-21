John Paul Richardson had a career night against Texas Tech.
Richardson, an Oklahoma State freshman receiver from Missouri City, Texas, took on major responsibilities during the Cowboys’ 23-0 victory against the Red Raiders on Saturday.
OSU play-by-play announcer Dave Hunziker reported that sophomore starting receiver Brennan Presley was “banged up,” restricting his role to punt returns, so someone had to step in for him on offense.
The Cowboys turned to Richardson.
With an opportunity in front of him, Richardson inflated his stats, recording a career-high 41 yards on six catches. In the second quarter, redshirt junior quarterback Spencer Sanders threw a 14-yard pass to Richardson, who reached the left corner of the end zone on a shake route, extending the Cowboys’ lead to 13-0 including the PAT.
After falling backward in the end zone while holding onto the ball, Richardson stood up and grinned at the TV camera. He had just scored his second touchdown as a Cowboy, and teammates Jaden Bray and Jaylen Warren quickly joined him in celebration.
Richardson’s performance complemented that of super senior Tay Martin, who also set a career record. He accumulated 130 yards on seven catches, averaging 18.6 yards per reception.
Cowboys continue to deal with O-line injuries
With braces on both of his legs and one arm, Tyrese Williams walked with a limp as he approached the sideline.
Williams, a redshirt junior from Houston, was filling in for Josh Sills at left guard, but the Cowboys had to adjust their lineup again after Williams was roughed up during a first-quarter play.
After a midseason stretch with a healthy offensive line, OSU has had to make some adjustments in recent weeks. On Saturday, redshirt junior Hunter Anthony briefly swapped in for Williams before Sills entered the game at left guard.
Sills had missed the West Virginia game because of a foot injury, according to Robert Allen of Pokes Report. Before kickoff, Sills’ status was doubtful. The Cowboy Radio Network reported that he would miss his second-straight game, but he ended up playing, adding support to an O-line that had limited depth.
In the third quarter, the Cowboys had a scare when Sills was down for a moment, but he ran off the field unassisted and eventually returned to the game.
OSU dealt with changes at center, too. Starting center Danny Godlevske also had a foot injury, according to Allen, so redshirt sophomore Joe Michalski started in his place.
Fan behavior results in Texas Tech penalty
Texas Tech fans threw more than tortillas when the Cowboys visited Lubbock.
In the third quarter, the TV broadcast zoomed in on a beer can that someone had chunked onto the turf. Fans were warned that throwing more objects would result in a penalty, but later in the game, it happened again.
The officials stuck to their word.
Early in the fourth quarter, after a bottle was launched onto the field, referees called an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Red Raiders, backing their offense up 15 yards on a drive that resulted in a three-and-out.
OSU coach Mike Gundy empathized with the referees.
“The refs are in a bad situation, right?” Gundy said. “Because they don’t really want to penalize the players for people in the stands. But ultimately, things keep flying on the field, it becomes disruptive to the game.”
Cowboys prepare for Big 12 Championship Game
With the victory against Texas Tech, the Cowboys secured a spot in the Big 12 Championship game.
Their opponent remains a mystery.
If Oklahoma defeats OSU next Saturday, then the Sooners will advance into the championship game, resulting in a second Bedlam matchup. If the Cowboys win, then it’s up to the game between Baylor and Texas Tech to determine what happens.
For the Sooners to lose Bedlam and make it into the championship game, the Red Raiders would have to beat the Bears. If Baylor wins and OU loses, then Baylor will be OSU’s championship opponent.
Regardless of the way these scenarios play out, OSU is a guaranteed Big 12 title contender. The Cowboys will face their to-be-determined rival at 11 a.m. Dec. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Tickets are available for purchase at this link: big12.us/3i564VW. After OSU's win Saturday, the cheapest ticket was around $60 for the 400 level section. The OSU section is on the south side of the stadium.
