Jim Knowles had a short window of time to implement multiple changes in the Oklahoma State football team’s defense.
The Cowboys were holding onto a 21-20 lead at halftime against Boise State, and one small defensive mistake could prove costly. OSU had already surrendered two touchdowns and a pair of field goals, but Knowles was ready to make sure his defense would hold strong through the second half.
“I probably rattled off 15 adjustments at halftime within a space of 30 seconds,” Knowles said.
His rapid-fire coaching spiel worked. Although OSU never scored after halftime, the Cowboys held Boise State to a scoreless second half as well, securing a 21-20 victory on Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium.
In the first half, the Broncos converted on five of 10, or 50 percent, of their third downs. It was a diversion from OSU’s typically stout third-down defense, but the Cowboys settled in during the second half, limiting Boise State to two of six, or 33 percent, third-down conversions.
Additionally, the Cowboys held Boise State to only five first downs in the second half, a sizable improvement from the 14 first downs they allowed before halftime.
“I like to tell the players all the time that come game-day, their mistakes are on me,” Knowles said. “Really, I felt like it was a matter of catching up to what (the Broncos) were doing, and they do a lot of challenging things. It’s a multiple offense with a lot of moving parts.
“We have veterans, and there was never any panic. We felt good about our adjustments. ”
Hutton’s punts provide advantage for OSU
With 5:20 left, Tom Hutton boomed the football to Boise State’s 6-yardline.
Thanks to Hutton, the Broncos had nearly a whole football field to cover if they wanted to chip away at OSU’s 21-20 lead, and they didn’t do it.
When the Boise State defense forced quick three-and-outs for the Cowboys, Hutton, OSU’s 31-year-old junior punter, kept the Broncos from controlling the game, pinning them close to their own end zone. Coach Mike Gundy mentioned Hutton’s punts as one of the ways the Cowboys were able to win.
He averaged 38.3 yards per punt, including the 41-yarder to the Broncos’ 6, which was his last. Hutton’s longest was a 55-yarder, tied for second behind his career-long punt of 62 yards against West Virginia last season.
OSU’s availability at receiver still limited
Through three games, OSU’s offensive depth is still restricted because of an injury-riddled receiving corps.
Before OSU faced Boise State, Jaden Bray, a freshman from Norman, joined the list of Cowboy pass-catchers who were unavailable. Bray played a key role in OSU’s offense against Missouri State and Tulsa, gaining a total of 136 yards on six receptions, but he could not play Saturday because of an undisclosed injury.
Receivers Tay Martin, Braydon Johnson and Langston Anderson were also out because of injuries.
The woes continued for the Cowboys during the game. Freshman receiver Bryson Green started alongside Rashod Owens, but Green was later sidelined with a hand injury, Gundy said. With few scholarship receivers available, the Cowboys turned to walk-on Cale Cabbiness, who caught fans’ attention with a 24-yard reception, the last catch of the game.
Despite injuries continually wearing on the Cowboys, Cabbiness’ big play provided a positive moment for OSU’s receivers.
“Those guys don’t ever know if they’re gonna get a chance to get in the game,” Gundy said. “And then he makes a big-time catch.”
